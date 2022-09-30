Read full article on original website
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
Fort Solis Explained: Gameplay, Story, Characters, and World
Earlier this year Fort Solis, a sci-fi thriller game from new developer Fallen Leaf, was announced at Summer Game Fest. Starring Troy Baker and Roger Clark, it certainly looks like it has the potential to have a dramatic story, but beyond a short trailer almost everything about Fort Solis is shrouded in mystery.
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Overwatch 2: Tips for Push Mode
This video breaks down the mechanics of how to play Overwatch 2's new Push Mode, and tips on how to win your very first Push Mode match. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/overwatch-2/
CD Projekt Is Working on 3 Witcher Games, a New Cyberpunk, and a New IP
CD Projekt Red has announced the codenames and brief descriptions for five new games, including 3 Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk, and a brand new IP. Revealed on Twitter, it marks a major next step for the developer in multiple respects – from developing its own IP from scratch, to developing multiple 'full-size' games at one time. In a separate release, the company says it is also "adding multiplayer to the majority of future projects." This also marks the first time that we've learned the new Witcher trilogy will not be the only new games set in that universe.
Bots Are Stupid - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer to see what to expect with Bots are Stupid, including a custom level editor, over 40 campaign levels, and more from this upcoming 2D platformer where you give bots simple instructions to run, jump, use grappling hooks, navigate speed boosts, and more by typing a series of commands, rather than directly controlling them.
Ravenbound Hands-On Preview: A New Brand of Roguelike
We played a small slice of Ravenbound’s massive hub worlds, but it’s already unlike anything we’ve seen before and could end up being a refreshing new take on an addictive formula we already know and love. Previewed by Travis Northup.
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
Overwatch 2 Review
Overwatch 2 reviewed on PC by Simon Cardy. Also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Overwatch 2 breathes new life into what was once the sharpest multiplayer shooter around, before it had its edges severely dulled by Blizzard’s attention shifting away. The switch to smaller 5v5 matches ushers in a new brawler age for Overwatch where individual duels take precedence over tactical teamplay, and crucially, all but a handful of shields have been thrown out of the arena.
Ravenbound Mixes Open-World Action with Roguelike Punishment to Satisfying Effect
In the sea of roguelites at our fingertips today, it’s pretty easy to get lost among the procedural tides. Luckily, Ravenbound seems to have found a unique and ambitious take on the genre with an open-world action-adventure that’s filled with clashing blades, incredibly nasty bosses, and, of course, birds – because if I can’t turn into a bird and back into a human at-will, what even is the point? The massive map filled with optional random encounters to tackle and loot to claim is a gimmick that helped break up some of the more familiar roguelite elements, like repeatedly confronting bosses and steadily unlocking upgrades after each attempt. After several hours running around the massive, Scandinavian fantasy-inspired world and getting myself killed with my unrelenting curiosity, I’m definitely interested in seeing more.
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
Peaceful Meadow
The Peaceful Meadow is the second area that'll you'll visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Peaceful Meadow, including the critters and characters you'll find when roaming the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more.
Pokemon Go October Spotlight Hours
Spotlight Hours are weekly events within Pokemon Go, highlighting a specific Pokemon by giving them a double bonus and boosting spawn rates. This page breaks down the various Spotlight Hours throughout the month of October 2022, including the time that they'll be live, and which Pokemon are in the spotlight.
Weapon Skins
In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the ability to equip different types of weapons has been altered from the previous game. Now each character has their own main weapon, and can instead choose to swap out different Weapon Skins (that have only cosmetic differences), while equipping Sparks now change your abilities in each battle.
Enemies & FEAR
This page is part of IGN's Harvestella Wiki Guide and contains everything you need to know about all of the Enemies and special enemies known as FEAR. All of these monsters can be found within your Encyclopedia from the main menu under Enemies and FEAR. Enemies. These are your run-of-the-mill...
Antlion Greatsword
This page features information about the Antlion Greatsword in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Antlion Greatsword.
Company of Heroes 3 Delayed to 2023
Sega and Relic Games have announced that Company of Heroes 3 is being delayed to February 23, 2023. “As we approach the November 17th launch for Company of Heroes 3, our team has decided the game is not quite up to our players’ or our own high standards. There are still bugs to squash, pixels to polish, gameplay to adjust, and feedback to address,” the development team explained on Twitter.
Super Mario Movie: Nintendo Announces a Direct for the First Trailer, and Reveals a Very Detailed Poster
Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation to reveal the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie – and has unveiled a poster with tons of tiny details to pore over. Coinciding with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, Nintendo will begin a livestream at 1:05 pm Pacific...
