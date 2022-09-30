Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Gold prices see new safe-haven demand as ISM manufacturing index falls to 50.9
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing renewed momentum as weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. drives safe-haven demand for the precious metal. The latest data from the Institute for Supply Management shows manufacturing activity barely holding in expansion territory in September. The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 % last month, missing expectations and down from August’s reading of 52.8%. Economists were expecting to see relatively stable activity at 52.5%.
kitco.com
Stocks up, yields retreat as investors eye slower manufacturing
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday at the start of the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes against the backdrop of historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500...
kitco.com
Bank of Japan discussed inflation risks in subtle shift in board debate
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Broadening price rises in Japan prompted some central bank policymakers to warn last month that inflation may overshoot expectations, highlighting the challenge Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces in justifying ultra-low interest rates. One board member went as far as saying the Bank of Japan (BOJ) must...
kitco.com
Markets in chaos: What's next after gold's 6 months of losses?
With September now behind us, gold has posted six months of consecutive losses. The last time something like that happened was in 2018, which marked the end of a bear market for gold. Could we see the end of a major selloff here?. There were critical price gains this week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Wall Street jumps over 1% to start fourth quarter
Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday after sharp declines last week although losses in Tesla Inc capped the gains on the Nasdaq after the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker missed quarterly delivery targets. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced in early trading, with...
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
kitco.com
Gulf bourses end higher on firmer oil prices; Saudi outperforms
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Monday as oil prices rose ahead of the OPEC+ meet, with the Saudi index outperforming its peers in the region. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, jumped by about $4 as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
kitco.com
Japan ready to take 'decisive' steps on yen, finance minister says
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan stands ready to take "decisive" steps in the foreign exchange market if excessive yen moves persist, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday, in a new warning against investors selling off the currency. "It's important for currencies to move stably as sharp and one-sided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view. OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1...
kitco.com
Fed's Williams says central bank has more work to do to cool inflation
NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control. "Clearly, inflation...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - October 3, 2022
Prices as of 12:34 p.m. EDT Comex 3 October 2022 $1,698.10 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 3 October 2022 to 14 October 2022. Gold prices rallied today following the release of weaker than expected manufacturing data from the U.S. It had been expected that economic activity would slow, but a softer than anticipated ISM manufacturing index figure suggests a U.S. economy that is slowing at a faster rate than could be wanted by markets in general. Gold reached $1,702.90 before backing off thus far today. Increased price volatility is expected to continue. Later this week, the release of U.S. employment data should provide more into U.S. economic conditions. Gold prices could head higher should this data disappoint markets.
kitco.com
Italy's MPS commits with EU to up to 400 mln euros in asset sales
MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New restructuring commitments agreed by Italy and the European Union over state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI) include disposals worth up to 400 million euros ($391 million), a document showed on Monday. The text of the EU Commission's decision that extended an...
kitco.com
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Gold rebounded last week after the Bank of England restarted its pandemic-era bond buying program.
The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 4.90%, on what looks to be a firmer picture for precious metals recently. Palladium production was already restrained with recent flooding near the Stillwater mine, and this week the South African miners warned of possible supply issues related to power availability.
kitco.com
S&P Global says UK tax cut u-turn doesn't affect rating warning
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global said Britain's decision on Monday to abandon a tax cut for the country's highest earners did not "materially affect" the economics behind Friday's move to put the UK's AA credit rating on a downgrade warning. "We consider that the decision to reverse the...
kitco.com
Gold price up on safe-haven demand amid nervous marketplace
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, as the precious metals are once again catching a bit of a safe-haven bid as the stock and financial markets remain very jittery. December gold was last up $4.90 at $1,676.80 and December silver was up $0.546 at $19.585.
kitco.com
Egyptian pound weakens the most in four months
CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Egypt weakened its currency on Monday by the most in more than four months, with the Egyptian pound falling by more than 0.10 pounds to the dollar, according to Refinitiv data. The pound was trading at 19.62 to the dollar at 1337 GMT, down from...
kitco.com
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
kitco.com
Nasdaq futures hobbled by Tesla weakness
Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq futures were pulled lower on Monday by a fall in Tesla shares after the electric vehicle-maker failed to meet quarterly delivery targets, although the other two main indexes were headed for a positive start to the quarter. At 06:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were...
kitco.com
Gold prices jump as Treasury yields decline and move the dollar lower
Yields on U.S. debt instruments such as the 10-year note, and 30-year bonds have been rising as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at each of the last FOMC meetings since March of this year. Currently, the Fed funds rate is between 3% and 3 ¼%. Today US...
Comments / 0