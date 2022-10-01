Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Lamar football continues to search for consistency
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar football has gone five games without a win after dropping its most recent matchup against Houston Christian 37-24. For much of the Cardinals game Saturday, the team was playing catchup, trailing at half 24-7. In the last 22 minutes of the game the cardinals score...
12newsnow.com
Lamar goalie gives the Cardinals an edge over the competition
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar soccer ranked 7th in the Midwest region of the U.S. Soccer Coach's Poll, finding success as a team and individually. Most recently, senior goalie Nicole Panis received the Southland Goalkeeper of the Week honor for the fourth time this season. "Back at home it's not...
12newsnow.com
UIW wins battle of the Cardinals
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a slow start it wasn't in the cards for Lamar University as Big Red fell to UIW, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-14), Saturday afternoon at McDonald Gym. The loss extended a six-match skid for the Red and White. The Cardinals (6-10/0-5 SLC) got out to a...
kjas.com
Power line falls setting field on fire
With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
Main Event Beaumont location scheduled to open in December or January
BEAUMONT, Texas — Main Event, an entertainment venue similar to Dave And Busters, is opening in Beaumont soon. It will open either December 2022 or January 2023, according to the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Construction is underway at the site near I-10 and Walden Road. Many city leaders...
KTRE
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
12newsnow.com
Entrepreneur sister duo help Latinos thrive in Southeast Texas community
Vania and Tania Castelan are Mexican-American entrepreneurs. Vania owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone stand 'Mabel's' and Tania is a realtor with Connect Realty.
Victim’s boyfriend arrested in connection to Nacogdoches stabbing death
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon, in connection to a Nacogdoches homicide investigation. Officials said the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend. 60-year-old James Edward Harris was arrested in Longview and will be taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is at large after a woman […]
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
kjas.com
Minor injuries in Newton County crash
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said there were only minor injuries when the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, went off a highway and crashed into a tree late Monday morning. Duckworth said it happened shortly before the noon hour on Highway 87 about 5 miles south of...
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
Sheriff: Remains of missing Trinity County couple have been found
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement Saturday night saying the remains of the missing Trinity County couple, 60-year-old Karen Waters and 56-year-old Clayton Waters, have been found. “After a great lengthy investigation, we feel that we have located the remains of who we believe are Karen Waters and Clayton Waters. […]
Orange Leader
Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say
An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
kjas.com
Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022
We had a robbery at the Valero in Brookeland on Saturday morning around 6:00AM. We are processing evidence and following leads and believe that we have the suspect identified. There was a four-wheeler stolen off FM 1013 on September 24, 2022, and Deputy Ryan located one on FM 82 over the weekend that had been spray painted a different color. We are working to confirm if it is the same ATV.
