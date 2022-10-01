ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, TX

12newsnow.com

Lamar football continues to search for consistency

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar football has gone five games without a win after dropping its most recent matchup against Houston Christian 37-24. For much of the Cardinals game Saturday, the team was playing catchup, trailing at half 24-7. In the last 22 minutes of the game the cardinals score...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Lamar goalie gives the Cardinals an edge over the competition

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar soccer ranked 7th in the Midwest region of the U.S. Soccer Coach's Poll, finding success as a team and individually. Most recently, senior goalie Nicole Panis received the Southland Goalkeeper of the Week honor for the fourth time this season. "Back at home it's not...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

UIW wins battle of the Cardinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — After a slow start it wasn't in the cards for Lamar University as Big Red fell to UIW, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-14), Saturday afternoon at McDonald Gym. The loss extended a six-match skid for the Red and White. The Cardinals (6-10/0-5 SLC) got out to a...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Power line falls setting field on fire

With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students

COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
COLMESNEIL, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Man Dies in Early Morning Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Officials with the Nacogdoches Police Department are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that took place early Tuesday morning near Coy Simms Softball Park. According to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to the auto-pedestrian accident around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4. The incident took place in the 800 block of Martin Luther King, Junior, Boulevard.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Minor injuries in Newton County crash

Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said there were only minor injuries when the driver of a car, for an unknown reason, went off a highway and crashed into a tree late Monday morning. Duckworth said it happened shortly before the noon hour on Highway 87 about 5 miles south of...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
RYE, TX
Orange Leader

Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say

An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022

We had a robbery at the Valero in Brookeland on Saturday morning around 6:00AM. We are processing evidence and following leads and believe that we have the suspect identified. There was a four-wheeler stolen off FM 1013 on September 24, 2022, and Deputy Ryan located one on FM 82 over the weekend that had been spray painted a different color. We are working to confirm if it is the same ATV.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

