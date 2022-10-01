PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Both candidates for Pennsylvania governor are hoping to attract Latino votes in the upcoming election. Republican nominee Doug Mastriano held his first campaign event in Philadelphia on Friday with that in mind.Latino voters CBS Philadelphia spoke to Friday, say they don't feel represented by the Democratic Party, and it's led them to support Republican nominees for this upcoming election."I think we've had enough," Marcela Diaz said. "We've had enough of Democrats asking for our vote without our leadership."Fed up and wanting new solutions. That's how many Latino voters felt at Mastriano's Hispanic town hall event in North...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO