(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Complete Weekend Sweep with Win at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. -- The Bulldogs won their ninth straight match and closed out a weekend road sweep with a 3-0 win at Cornell on Saturday evening. The scores of the match were 25-23, 25-18 and 25-15. Yale stands at 11-1 and 3-0 in the Ivy League with all three conference wins coming on the road.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Knock Off Howard 34-26 in Home Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The rainy and breezy conditions for the home opener at Yale Bowl, Class of 1954 Field weren't really conducive to throwing the football. So, Yale went to its rushing attack, and it sure worked out well. The Bulldogs ran for 366 yards on their way to an impressive 34-26 victory over Howard before a soggy crowd of 9,200 for the NAACP Harmony Classic.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall to Penn in Ivy Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Ivy League play got off to a good start for the Yale men's soccer team. Kahveh Zahiroleslam scored midway through the first half to give Yale a 1-0 lead. Penn, though, had a quick response, scoring just 1:52 later to tie the score. The Quakers then tallied the game winner at 74:21 to knock off the Bulldogs 2-1 on a chilly night at Reese Stadium.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Fall at No. 25 Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass -- Nationally-ranked Harvard scored twice in the first 11 minutes Saturday to get started on a 6-0 win over Yale at Jordan Field. Yale (4-5-1, 1-1-0) hadn't played since opening the Ivy League season last Saturday with a 1-0 home win over Princeton. Sophomore Ellie Rappole scored the game-winner and Maya Bellomo made six saves. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Bellomo, who has been one of the team's stalwarts this season.
yalebulldogs.com
Strong Day 2 for Bulldogs at ITA Northeast Regionals
HANOVER, N.H. – It was an excellent second day for Yale women's tennis at the ITA Northeast Regionals at Dartmouth. Five Bulldogs won two singles matches and are one win away from qualifying for the Super Regionals. Ann Wright Guerry, Sophia Zaslow, Vivian Cheng, Rhea Shrivastava and Sasha Wood...
yalebulldogs.com
Wright Guerry, Cheng Qualify for ITA Super Regionals
HANOVER, N.H. – A pair of Bulldogs advanced to the ITA Super Regionals with victories in the finals at the ITA Northeast Regionals at Dartmouth. Vivian Cheng posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Brown's Sophia Edwards, while Ann Wright Guerry split the first two sets with Boston College's Addie Ahlstrom before winning the super tie breaker 10-5.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Win Eighth Straight
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The Bulldogs hit .407 as a team and swept Columbia on Friday night for their eighth straight victory. The scores of the match were 25-11, 25-17 and 25-19. With the win, Yale improved to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Ivy League. Audrey Leak, the reigning...
yalebulldogs.com
Doubles Teams Open Play at ITA Northeast Regionals
HANOVER, N.H. – Yale's three doubles teams competed on the opening day of the ITA Women's Tennis Northeast Regionals at Dartmouth. Rhea Shrivastava and Sasha Wood posted an 8-5 victory over a team from Boston University. Sophia Zaslow and Ann Wright Guerry won their first match, 8-7 (2) over a UConn duo, before falling to a Harvard team 8-5 later in the day. Jamie Kim and Rebecca Lynn lost 8-4 to a team from Siena 8-4 in their first match.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers QB ruled out for Ohio State game, per report
Gavin Wimsatt is reportedly going to be out for the Ohio State game, while Noah Vedral is going to be a game-time decision. Sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel the news. This will clear the way for Evan Simon to start his third game in a row if Vedral is unable to play. Vedral has yet to play a game for Rutgers this season.
See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
Mastriano holds campaign event in Philadelphia courting Latino voters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Both candidates for Pennsylvania governor are hoping to attract Latino votes in the upcoming election. Republican nominee Doug Mastriano held his first campaign event in Philadelphia on Friday with that in mind.Latino voters CBS Philadelphia spoke to Friday, say they don't feel represented by the Democratic Party, and it's led them to support Republican nominees for this upcoming election."I think we've had enough," Marcela Diaz said. "We've had enough of Democrats asking for our vote without our leadership."Fed up and wanting new solutions. That's how many Latino voters felt at Mastriano's Hispanic town hall event in North...
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
morethanthecurve.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
delawarevalleynews.com
Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally
Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
penncapital-star.com
Some Philly Union League members oppose club honoring DeSantis
PHILADELPHIA — Prominent members of the Union League of Philadelphia have expressed dismay in response to news that the club intends to present embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with one of its most prestigious honors, the Gold Award. According to the organization’s website, the Union League is a city...
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
