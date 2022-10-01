Cruel Summer Season 2 Release Date: Is It Coming Soon?

The second season of Cruel Summer has officially been greenlit, and we’ve known for some time that there will be a second season even before the season one finale aired.

According to Deadline, Cruel Summer is currently the most-watched series in the history of the Freeform network, thus it makes sense that the renewal would be an “easy choice,” as said by the president of the Freeform network, Tara Duncan, in a statement given to TVLine in June of 2021.

After just one go-round, it doesn’t seem that awful at all.

Cruel Summer author Bert V. Royal has officially stepped aside from his position as showrunner, but that isn’t the only reason why there will be some upcoming adjustments.

The upcoming second season of this program, as well as the potential path it may take in the future, is shrouded in a great deal of mystery at the moment.

However, there is always some pleasure to be had in the unknown, and we at Digital Spy are here to explain everything there is to know about this television show from the 1990s.

We are about to dial into everything you need to know about the upcoming second season of Cruel Summer, so tell your mother to hang up the phone and turn on your modem. We are going to fill you in on everything you need to know.

Regrettably, as of the month of July 2022, there has been neither an update nor a confirmation on the arrival date of Cruel Summer season two.

In point of fact, they did not even begin filming until that month (more on that later), which means that we are currently looking at the end of the year as a realistic goal if we are lucky.

If we’re being really honest, we have no idea when the program will come back on the air. However, if Jessica is correct and the timeline for 2022 is still going to be followed, we believe that they will be released in the fall or winter of that year. This indicates that it will become available in October or November.

Keep tuned in here and we’ll keep you informed.

The bad news is that we won’t be returning to Skyline because we’ve decided to try our luck somewhere else. That’s right: even the setting is going to be different in the second season.

The future episodes will take place in a picturesque seaside village in the Pacific Northwest; nonetheless, the fact that the setting is picturesque does not imply that things will not get extremely chaotic.

The love triangle at the center of the show will provide the backdrop for the ups and downs of a teenage friendship during the course of the series. And what other aspect of an adolescent drama, except a love triangle, is more compelling to watch?

If there’s one thing that movies like “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and “Riverdale” have taught us, it’s that we’re all hopeless romantics.

Additionally, the dates will be moved. In contrast to the first season, which was set in the 1990s and followed three separate timelines there, the second season is set in the 2000s and follows three different timelines spanning that decade.

We can’t wait for them all to experience the iPod for the first time, or even portable CD players, and for them to attempt to navigate life with an AOL account for the first time. Oh, what a crazy world!

As the season develops, we will get to experience what happens when a mystery has an influence on the lives of friends Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s closest friend Luke, as well as how loyalties are challenged when hormones (and possibly a secret or two) are added to the mix.

When we have more information to share with you, we will be sure to let you know.

At this point, it is unclear whether any of the characters from the previous season will be brought back for the upcoming season.

Despite this, and despite the fact that we are in a new city in a new year with an entirely new tale, we can make an educated guess that Cruel Summer season 2 will center on the following new cast members: