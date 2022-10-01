Read full article on original website
JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday that soccer's world governing body FIFA had offered to help his country to address its football problems, having spoken to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over a deadly stadium stampede.
