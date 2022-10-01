ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons vs. Browns DFS lineup: Is there room for Kyle Pitts, David Njoku, Cordarrelle Patterson, or Kareem Hunt?

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
WKYC

Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, GA
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision

If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Cleveland.com

While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fortunately for Myles Garrett and the Browns, he seems to have learned his lesson with no one getting seriously hurt

ATLANTA — Myles Garrett seems to have learned his lesson about speeding without anyone getting seriously hurt or killed, and for that, he’s incredibly lucky. To walk away from his rollover accident on Monday with his body and mind intact is a minor miracle, given the sight of his mangled Porsche 911 Turbo S on the side of the road near Wadsworth.
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend

There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Cleveland Browns Dfs#Pfn#Rams
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers

Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
KANSAS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NY promo code: bet $5, win $150 if Bills throw for a yard

There’s a special DraftKings NY promo code for customers in the Empire State to use for the Bills vs. Ravens matchup. The promo code will activate when following our links to register for an account. DraftKings Sportsbook. States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who saw their stock rise vs. the Atlanta Falcons

There were few players whose stock rose vs. the Atlanta Falcons. The Cleveland Browns had a rough outing with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, losing a close but ugly game 23-20. Poor play calling by Kevin Stefanski kept the team from having a tie when the game winding down. The head coach, who many fans want to stop calling plays and for good reason, opted to go for a touchdown, as opposed to going for a field goal.
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

The Vikings have been raiding the Saints in England since 793 AD

The NFL will tell you that the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints first clashed on Oct. 13, 1968, a Saints win right before the Vikings would go on to engineer one of the greatest non-championship team runs in NFL history from 1969 to 1976. But really, the Vikings and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy