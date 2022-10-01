Read full article on original website
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022
With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Tuscaloosa Police Save Man Who Threatened to Jump Off Overpass Bridge
Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are receiving praise after saving a man who allegedly threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night. According to a post on TPD's Facebook page, officers responded to the bridge on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center and found a man who climbed over the overpass railing.
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Stillman College To Host National Night Out
Stillman College is doing its part to encourage positive interactions with the community and law enforcement with an upcoming event. On Tuesday, October 4, Stillman College will host National Night Out on campus, a free event that's open to the community. National Night Out is a cheerful, joyful, spirited occasion...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
‘This Is Not a Prank Worth Doing': Superintendent Condemns Threats at Tuscaloosa Schools
Any threat made towards a Tuscaloosa City School, its students or staff will be treated seriously and could result in expulsion and even arrest, Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday morning. In an interview to condemn the spate of meritless threats called into area schools recently, Daria said students who call...
Northport Farmers Market Won’t Open Wednesday As Rainless Spell Continues
A recent dry spell in Tuscaloosa County has left local farmers so empty-handed, the Northport Farmers Market has decided it will stay closed this Wednesday. Usually, the farmers market opens for six hours every Wednesday and Saturday morning. For the second week in a row, though, managers of the open-air market are opting to stay closed on Wednesday.
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
Tuscaloosa’s Schoolyard Roots Hosting Second ‘Moveable Feast’ Fundraiser
Tuscaloosa's Schoolyard Roots nonprofit will host its second annual fundraiser, A Moveable Feast, and partner with local restaurants and breweries to support garden education at local schools. The organization partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County school systems, and benefits more than 4,300 students. The nonprofit...
Coach Saban Gets Blasted For His Postgame Interview On CBS
A microphone is stuck in Coach Nick Saban's face and he jumps down the reporters throat. He even apologized once after being rough on a reporter in a postgame interview during the early days of Tua Tagovailoa, if I remember correctly. Now, Sports Illustrated has posted a piece on the...
ALDOT To Close Lanes on I-20/59, McFarland Boulevard for Bridge Inspections
The Alabama Department of Transportation will close lanes on two of the busiest roads in the Tuscaloosa area Tuesday to inspect bridges damaged in separate incidents earlier this week. In a Friday press release, ALDOT said Covered Bridge on Interstate 20/59 West at Exit 86 was struck by the oversized...
Police Investigating Wednesday Threat at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools
A threat was made at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Wednesday afternoon, marking the fourth threat made to a Tuscaloosa City School in the last three weeks. The TMS campus houses both an elementary school and a middle school. According to a TCS spokeswoman, the threat was made by a student during...
