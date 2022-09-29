Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
tipranks.com
Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes
Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds – a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity – have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year.
tipranks.com
RPM International (NYSE:RPM): Here’s What to Expect from Q1 Results
RPM International is set to release its first-quarter results on Wednesday. A slew of macroeconomic headwinds may have impacted its margins in the quarter. Basic materials company RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to report its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 5, before the market opens. RPM International engages in the provision of specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. Year-to-date, RPM stock has lost 10.6%.
tipranks.com
AppLovin’s NFT marketplace to Help Developers Monetize Games
Growth platform AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is launching an NFT marketplace in app stores to enable the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into mobile games. The move will help mobile game developers boost engagement as well as revenue. With this marketplace, users can buy, sell or trade NFTs and convert earnings into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
KalVista Nosedives on Terminating Phase 2 HAE Trial
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) are tanking today after the company terminated the Phase 2 trial of KVD824 for treating hereditary angioedema (HAE). The termination was based on elevated liver enzyme (ALT/AST) in patients across all treatment groups of the study. Separately, the company continues to recruit for the Phase...
tipranks.com
Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income
Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
tipranks.com
BLK vs. BX: Here’s the Better Asset-Management Stock, According to Analysts
Blackstone and BlackRock have been falling like stones year-to-date. Despite the darker outlook for stocks, the swollen dividend yields of both asset managers may be worth considering amid the rush to risk-free securities. The big asset-management stocks have been feeling considerable pressure on their share prices amid the brutal bear...
tipranks.com
DexCom Launches G7 System in Key Markets Across Europe and Asia
Medical devices provider DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has launched its continuous glucose monitoring system DexCom G7 across the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong. DXCM also plans to introduce the product in New Zealand and South Africa in the coming weeks. The device sends real-time glucose data to a receiver without the need for finger sticks or scanning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Which Consumer Staples Stocks to Own in a Recession? Here Are Two of RBC’s ‘Top Picks’
Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its third 75-basis point interest rate hike in a row. The move was made in response to continued high inflation; annualized inflation remained elevated, at 8.3%, in August, and the Fed is committed to a policy of higher rates and monetary tightening in response.
tipranks.com
2 Healthcare REITs with 5%+ Dividend Yields; Should You Buy?
DOC and PEAK’s cash flows should remain relatively resilient during the current market environment, while their yields appear hefty. However, the companies lack any meaningful growth prospects, and their dividends should not be blindly trusted. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) offer some of the...
tipranks.com
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE): Here’s What to Expect from Q2 Results
Helen of Troy is set to release its second-quarter results tomorrow. Wall Street expects the company’s earnings to decline year-over-year amid challenging business conditions. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to report its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 5, before the market opens. Helen of Troy...
tipranks.com
Here Are Last Week’s Most Prominent Insider Trades
Bear market or bull market, insider trading continues its steady march. In the past week, several significant insider trades piqued investors’ interest. While nothing in the stock market is certain, corporate insiders’ multi-million-dollar buys could signal strong growth ahead for these stocks.
tipranks.com
Essentra stock climbs 15% after the company sells filters unit
Essentra, a manufacturing company, sold its filters unit and named a new CEO, pushing the stock price up by 15%. Industrial components company Essentra (GB:ESNT) announced that it has sold its filters division to transform itself into only a component manufacturer – and in the wake of the announcement, stock was trading up by 15% yesterday.
tipranks.com
Is Now the Time for Gold Stocks? 3 Names to Consider
The price of gold peaked this year in March, when it surged to $2,052 in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That marked the first time since August of 2020 that gold traded at that level; since then, however, gold has fallen and is now trading at $1,662. At the same time, gold miners and commodity traders are optimistic about the precious metal, seeing it as a sound investment despite the fall-off in price over the past 6 months.
tipranks.com
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) May Beat Q4 Expectations, Says Analyst
Acuity is set to release its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. William Blair analyst expects Acuity to beat earnings estimates but expects weakness going forward. Lighting and building management firm Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is set to release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results on October 4, before the market opens.
tipranks.com
AMTD IDEA Up After H1 Results
Shares of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company, were up in pre-market trading on Monday after the company announced its H1 FY22 results. AMTD posted revenues of $117.6 million in H1, up 27.6% year-over-year. The financial institution group’s earnings came in at $2.31 in H1...
tipranks.com
AeroClean Technologies Soars After Plans to Merge With Molekule
Shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the air purification technology company announced its plans to merge with Molekule in an all-stock deal. As a part of this deal, AeroClean stockholders will own 50.5% of the combined company while Molekule stockholders will own...
tipranks.com
Interest rate sensitive sectors: How analysts rate the stocks that lie within
Today’s RBA interest rates rise will have a broad array of impacts across the ASX. Here’s a breakdown of the most impacted sectors, and how analysts view some of the stocks that lie within. Analysts remain bullish on a number of ASX shares within interest rate sensitive sectors...
tipranks.com
Myovant Sciences Rejects Sumitovant’s $2.4 Billion Acquisition Offer
Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) clarified on Sunday that it was rejecting the preliminary, non-binding offer from Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharma Co. Sumitovant, which currently has a 52% stake in Myovant, has offered to acquire the remaining shares of the company for a price of $22.75 per share in cash.
tipranks.com
Blue Apron Stock (NYSE:APRN) Plummets after Missing Revenue Estimates, Equity Offering
Blue Apron stock has taken a beating today after the company announced much lower-than-anticipated Q3 revenue as well as an equity offering. Investors are concerned about the company’s future, as it will need to keep raising money to fund its operations. Shares of Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) were down...
Comments / 0