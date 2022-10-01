Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 4: Jackson's ten between fourth, fifth innings fuel mercy-rule win
Jackson (18-12) got a big late-game surge to push past North County (7-14) 13-3 on Tuesday. Sophomore Kimmora Carothers led Jackson’s offense with four hits – including a two-run home run – three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Both Maddie Stelling and Ashlyn Dawes finished with two-hit, two-RBI games.
semoball.com
High School soccer roundup, Oct. 4: Cape Central defeats Saxony Lutheran in 7-1 rout
Cape Central (14-1-1) upped its win streak to two with a 7-1 home win against Saxony Lutheran (7-7) on Tuesday. Cape Central got goals from six different players, including a brace from junior forward Preston Schlicting to go with his sole assist. The Tigers move on to play at 6:30...
semoball.com
High School baseball roundup, Oct. 4: Woodland upends Twin Rivers, 11-1, at home
Woodland (12-3) took a mercy-rule victory following a six-run fifth inning to take down the Twin Rivers Royals (20-3) at home on Tuesday. Senior Josy Cook led Woodland’s offense with a two-hit, four-RBI and one-run performance for the game. Senior Grainger Yurevich and freshman Colton Jordan both finished in a tie with Cook in hits with two.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 3: Jackson sweeps Farmington on the road
Jackson (19-3-3) traveled to Farmington (15-5-1) on Monday, taking a 3-0, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 win. Sophomore Katy St. John led the Indians with 13 kills in the game, while juniors Ella Domian and Nadia Wasilewski finished with 10 and nine, respectively. Junior Christa Vandeven’s five blocks led Jackson on defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central
The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts
Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
semoball.com
Cole Bruenderman’s hat trick leads Notre Dame past Poplar Bluff
A hat trick from Notre Dame senior Cole Bruenderman helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Bruenderman credited his success to his teammate and fellow senior, Will Dodson. “He gave me some good passes and...
semoball.com
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
RELATED PEOPLE
semoball.com
SEMO MBB veteran 'embodies what college should be about'
Most sports fans want immediate gratification from the athletes and coaches that they pay money to watch perform. Heck, beat writers can be guilty of that lack of patience, as well. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program signs a player and he better be good from day one or...
semoball.com
Kelly romps Scott County Central in 15-0 victory
BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team won it’s third straight run-ruled game with a 15-0 win over Scott County Central on Monday, Oct. 3 at KHS. The Lady Hawks improved to 21-7 overall and remain undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. “There were a lot of...
semoball.com
Raider Madness kicks off 2022-23 Three Rivers basketball season
POPLAR BLUFF – It felt like New Year's Eve at the Libla Family Sports Complex on Friday night as Three Rivers hosted Raider Madness going into the early hours of Saturday morning to ring in the new college basketball year. Both the men's and women's teams were on hand to scrimmage and put on a little entertainment for Raider Nation.
semoball.com
Column: Scott City, Chaffee set to meet for 57th time in 56 years
This Friday, the Scott City Rams and Chaffee Red Devils will meet on the gridiron for the 57th time in 56 years. Having played in — or at least dressed out for — four of the 57 matchups, the rivalry holds a special place in my heart. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff sweeps Doniphan on senior night
POPLAR BLUFF – The Poplar Bluff volleyball team had plenty to be excited about on Monday as they came out with a 3-set sweep over Doniphan (25-9, 25-20, 25-17) on senior night. "It's great to get the win on senior night," Poplar Bluff coach Aimie Parkin said. "But Doniphan...
KFVS12
SEMO and SIU move up in rankings
(KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukis are moving up in the world. The Redhawks jumped from 24th to 21st in this week’s FCS poll, while the Salukis went from Number 19 to Number 17. SEMO defeated Lindenwood in the first-ever Game Ball Brawl...
semoball.com
Charleston volleyball wins Charleston Bluejay Invitational Tournament for first time
CHARLESTON, Mo. — For the first time in school history, the Charleston Bluejays volleyball team won the Charleston Bluejay Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. Charleston defeated Richland; Oran; Cairo, Illinois and Malden to win the tournament. The Bluejays opened with a 25-16, 25-23 win over Richland. Soma Grace Hooper...
semoball.com
Doniphan falls to Greenville in final conference game before OFC Tournament
DONIPHAN – With the fall baseball season winding down and the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament just around the corner, Doniphan hosted OFC rival Greenville on Tuesday and the Bears continued their successful fall season with an 11-1 win over the Dons. Trey Porter took the mound for the Bears...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
semoball.com
Standard Democrat high school football stat leaders through Week 6
Statistical leaders from the Sikeston Standard-Democrat coverage area.
New Madrid, October 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Dexter High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
semoball.com
Terrific play of Self and Steward drives Sikeston past Portageville
SIKESTON — The dynamic combo of Heidi Self and Reese Steward led the Sikeston volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Portageville at the Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 3. Sikeston (9-15-2) defeated Portageville (14-10-1) with set scores of 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-23. “[Self] setting and [Steward] hitting from...
semoball.com
Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023
Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
Comments / 0