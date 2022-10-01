Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Cardinals to battle Bulldogs
After their bye week the Bridge City Cardinals will be back in action this Friday. The Cardinals are recouping from the loss of several starters during the games prior to their bye week. Coach Chad McGuire said several injuries sustained by Bridge City against Lumberton and Hamshire-Fannett have proved to...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats play Tarkington for Homecoming
Last Friday night the Orangefield Bobcats traveled to Anahuac and captured a huge district win. This week the Bobcats will celebrate homecoming. Orangefield and Anahuac entered the district games two weeks ago as the two favorites to win the district championship. Both teams won their district openers. With Friday's win the Bobcats have sole possession of first place by half a game over East Chambers and Tarkington each of which have one win and had their bye week during the first two weeks of district play.
therecordlive.com
Stewart crowned WOS Homecoming queen
Aaliyah Stewart was named Homecoming Queen Friday night during the West Orange-Stark football game. She was escorted on the field by her father, Brodrick McGrew. The Mustangs won the game 58-8 against Liberty.
therecordlive.com
Lady Bears continue their winning streak
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears won both of their volleyball matches last week to stretch their district winning streak to five straight. The Lady Bears are in second place behind Bridge City. The Lady Bears won on Friday, September 30, in straight sets 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 over the Silsbee Lady...
therecordlive.com
Orangefield Homecoming court
The Orangefield High School will celebrate their Homecoming game this Friday night starting at 7:30 pm at the F. L. McClain Stadium located at 7745 Sand Bar Rd in Orangefield. The Orangefield High School homecoming court includes: (left to right) Football Beau: Brayden Parker, Football Sweetheart: Kaitlyn Hebert, Freshman Duchess: Payton Marze, Sophomore Duchess: Maci Waguespack, Junior Duchess: Paris Becker, Senior Princess: Kiley Boyd, Senior Princess: Riley Fuller, Senior Princess: Haley West, Senior Princess: Jalynn Alfaro, Band Sweetheart: Sadie Prouse.
therecordlive.com
Sandra Franks, 67, Orange
Sandra Franks, loving mother and grandmother, age 67, of Orange, Texas, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Services to honor Sandra will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on October 8, 2022 at 6:30PM. Visitation will be held prior to service from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. Sandra was...
therecordlive.com
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, Orange
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, left us on October 2, 2022 with her family supporting her in her residency at Sabine Place after living a long and memorable life to join her family and friends in heaven. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Orange, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 AM at Claybar Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Ashcraft and Eldon Coker. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.
kjas.com
Power line falls setting field on fire
With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
therecordlive.com
OF Jr High students make Region Choir
The Orangefield 7th and 8th grade Junior High Choir students competed for spots in the Region choir this past weekend. Congratulations to the following 14 students who were selected:. Hope Samms, Olivia Shearer, Trista Gray, Katy West, Madison McCormack, Naomi Madrid, Tessa Bailey, Hayden Nichols, Jose Salinas, Dak Sims, Elijah...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
therecordlive.com
Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober
People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
therecordlive.com
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, Orange
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, of Orange, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry and Isaac Munoz. Burial will follow at Richard-Welch Cemetery in Newton County.
therecordlive.com
WOS senior pays tribute to cops
Like hundreds of girls across Texas during football season, Aamiyah Gradnigo walked the field in an evening gown for homecoming ceremonies. But instead of being escorted by her father, she walked arm-in-arm with a uniformed police officer. She asked Orange Police Sergeant Jason Laughlin to walk with her because of...
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
therecordlive.com
OFHS students volunteer at Orangetober Fest
The Orangefield High School FCCLA and Community Service students volunteered with the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau to assist with setup for the Orangetober Festival held annually at the Riverside Pavilion. They helped with designing areas in the pumpkin village and creating photo stations. It was a beautiful day and the perfect weather for it!
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
therecordlive.com
Free 'Together Thursday' music this week at Riverside Pavilion
Dow Chemical and the Orange County United Way are once again sponsoring "Together Thursdays" in October with two free family-friendly live concerts at the Orange Riverfront Pavilion off Simmons Drive. The first one will be this Thursday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. featuring the band The Cheez Weez. Maureen McAllister,...
therecordlive.com
Lois Charlene Talbert Smith, 86, Orange
Lois Charlene Talbert Smith was born in Orange, TX to Reverend Charles F. Talbert and Lois Jeanette Hodge on August 15, 1936. Charlene, as she was known to all her family, was raised in the United Pentecostal Church. Growing up first in Orange, then Bridge City, where her father founded the Bridge City Pentecostal Church. She graduated from Stark High School in 1952 and married the love of her life, Sergeant First Class Oscar Raymond Smith, U.S. Army, later that year on November 15, 1952.
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children. The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.
