DexCom Launches G7 System in Key Markets Across Europe and Asia
Medical devices provider DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has launched its continuous glucose monitoring system DexCom G7 across the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong. DXCM also plans to introduce the product in New Zealand and South Africa in the coming weeks. The device sends real-time glucose data to a receiver without the need for finger sticks or scanning.
Immutep Soars on Fast Track Nod for Eftilagimod in NSCLC
Shares of biotechnology company Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are soaring today after the combination of its eftilagimod and Merck’s Keytruda received fast-track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Importantly, eftilagimod also provides a chemotherapy-free alternative for patients suffering from...
Calithera Rises on Fast Track Designation for Sapanisertib
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock is rising today after its sapanisertib received a fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of certain lung cancer types. This includes unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Will CALA Stock Go Up?. Overall, CALA stock has...
KalVista Nosedives on Terminating Phase 2 HAE Trial
Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) are tanking today after the company terminated the Phase 2 trial of KVD824 for treating hereditary angioedema (HAE). The termination was based on elevated liver enzyme (ALT/AST) in patients across all treatment groups of the study. Separately, the company continues to recruit for the Phase...
Kezar (NASDAQ:KZR) Gets FDA’s Nod for Autoimmune Hepatitis Treatment’s Drug Application
The U.S. FDA cleared the new drug application for Kezar Life Sciences’ selective immunoproteasome inhibitor Zetomipzomib, for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. Clinical biotechnology company Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) has won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clearance for its investigational new drug application for its autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) treatment zetomipzomib. AIH is a chronic disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the liver, causing inflammation and liver damage. The company believes that zetomipzomib, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, has broad therapeutic potential across many autoimmune diseases.
