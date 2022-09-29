The U.S. FDA cleared the new drug application for Kezar Life Sciences’ selective immunoproteasome inhibitor Zetomipzomib, for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. Clinical biotechnology company Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) has won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clearance for its investigational new drug application for its autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) treatment zetomipzomib. AIH is a chronic disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the liver, causing inflammation and liver damage. The company believes that zetomipzomib, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, has broad therapeutic potential across many autoimmune diseases.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 HOURS AGO