Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO