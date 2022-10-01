ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

semoball.com

Talented seniors leading the way for Kelly softball

BENTON, Mo — Southeastern Missourians won’t find Leah Lambert throwing dinner rolls or ‘serving up all the fixin’s,’ but instead can catch the right fielder leading the Kelly Lady Hawks on the softball diamond this fall. Lambert is one of the team’s four seniors, along...
BENTON, MO
semoball.com

Kelly romps Scott County Central in 15-0 victory

BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team won it’s third straight run-ruled game with a 15-0 win over Scott County Central on Monday, Oct. 3 at KHS. The Lady Hawks improved to 21-7 overall and remain undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. “There were a lot of...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central

The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

SEMO MBB veteran 'embodies what college should be about'

Most sports fans want immediate gratification from the athletes and coaches that they pay money to watch perform. Heck, beat writers can be guilty of that lack of patience, as well. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program signs a player and he better be good from day one or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts

Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
semoball.com

Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023

Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road

Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
DE SOTO, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Crews respond to officer-involved crash in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT - Crews responded to an officer-involved vehicle crash on Sunday night in Franklin County. The accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Lincoln Street in West Frankfort, near St. John's Catholic School. Photos showed significant damage to a police cruiser with airbags deployed, along with another vehicle...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away

Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
ktvo.com

Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend

(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
BONNE TERRE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto Mayor Henry resigns

De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
DE SOTO, MO

