Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 4: Jackson's ten between fourth, fifth innings fuel mercy-rule win
Jackson (18-12) got a big late-game surge to push past North County (7-14) 13-3 on Tuesday. Sophomore Kimmora Carothers led Jackson’s offense with four hits – including a two-run home run – three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Both Maddie Stelling and Ashlyn Dawes finished with two-hit, two-RBI games.
semoball.com
Column: Scott City, Chaffee set to meet for 57th time in 56 years
This Friday, the Scott City Rams and Chaffee Red Devils will meet on the gridiron for the 57th time in 56 years. Having played in — or at least dressed out for — four of the 57 matchups, the rivalry holds a special place in my heart. I...
semoball.com
Doniphan falls to Greenville in final conference game before OFC Tournament
DONIPHAN – With the fall baseball season winding down and the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament just around the corner, Doniphan hosted OFC rival Greenville on Tuesday and the Bears continued their successful fall season with an 11-1 win over the Dons. Trey Porter took the mound for the Bears...
semoball.com
Talented seniors leading the way for Kelly softball
BENTON, Mo — Southeastern Missourians won’t find Leah Lambert throwing dinner rolls or ‘serving up all the fixin’s,’ but instead can catch the right fielder leading the Kelly Lady Hawks on the softball diamond this fall. Lambert is one of the team’s four seniors, along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
semoball.com
Kelly romps Scott County Central in 15-0 victory
BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly softball team won it’s third straight run-ruled game with a 15-0 win over Scott County Central on Monday, Oct. 3 at KHS. The Lady Hawks improved to 21-7 overall and remain undefeated at home with a 7-0 record. “There were a lot of...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central
The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 3: Jackson sweeps Farmington on the road
Jackson (19-3-3) traveled to Farmington (15-5-1) on Monday, taking a 3-0, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 win. Sophomore Katy St. John led the Indians with 13 kills in the game, while juniors Ella Domian and Nadia Wasilewski finished with 10 and nine, respectively. Junior Christa Vandeven’s five blocks led Jackson on defense.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB veteran 'embodies what college should be about'
Most sports fans want immediate gratification from the athletes and coaches that they pay money to watch perform. Heck, beat writers can be guilty of that lack of patience, as well. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program signs a player and he better be good from day one or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
semoball.com
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts
Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
semoball.com
Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023
Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
myleaderpaper.com
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
wfcnnews.com
Crews respond to officer-involved crash in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - Crews responded to an officer-involved vehicle crash on Sunday night in Franklin County. The accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Lincoln Street in West Frankfort, near St. John's Catholic School. Photos showed significant damage to a police cruiser with airbags deployed, along with another vehicle...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away
Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
ktvo.com
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Festus House Has a Toilet and Uncle Fester in the Living Room [PHOTOS]
Listed as a two-bedroom, two bathroom property, this house in Festus is really something to see. The 1,044 square foot house is being sold mid-renovation, which means that there’s plenty of time left to mold it to be exactly what you want. But if your dream home includes a...
Drugs, guns, and $54,000 in cash found during Missouri traffic stop
STE. GENEVIEVE Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday about a traffic violation that turned into a drug bust. The post said that one of their Deputies was on patrol and stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy’s...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Mayor Henry resigns
De Soto Mayor Clayton Henry has resigned after serving five and a half years on the De Soto City Council, including the last six months as the city’s mayor. Henry, 64, announced his resignation at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, explaining that he has moved a mile outside the city limits, which disqualified him from being a member of the council.
Comments / 0