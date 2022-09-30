Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
E_Rendon (6), Rengifo (15), Allen (10). DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 13. 2B_Thaiss (1), Ward 2 (22), Ohtani (30), Clement (1). 3B_Brown (3). S_Pache (3). IPHRERBBSO. Los Angeles. Sandoval650016. Herget11-332200. Quijada H,1211-312221. Loup BS,1-61-310010. Weiss L,0-11-311000. Oakland. Martinez41-374425. Pruitt2-310010. Koenig400003. Acevedo W,4-4100011. WP_Sandoval. Umpires_Home, Will Little;...
Bakersfield Californian
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
E_Kremer (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB_Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS_Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Santander. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1. Runners moved...
Bakersfield Californian
Wild Card Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 12:35 p.m., 1st game. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Watkins 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game. Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12),...
Bakersfield Californian
Seattle 9, Detroit 6
A-struck out for Moore in the 8th. E_Suárez (10). LOB_Detroit 8, Seattle 9. HR_Clemens (5), off Sheffield; Torkelson (8), off Murfee; Toro (10), off El.Rodriguez; Raleigh (27), off El.Rodriguez. RBIs_Candelario (49), Clemens 4 (17), Torkelson (28), Moore 3 (24), Toro 4 (35), Raleigh (63), Frazier (42). SF_Candelario, Frazier. Runners...
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
Bakersfield Californian
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
No outs when winning run scored. 1-ran for Reyes in the 9th. E_Steer (2), Reynolds (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Steer (5). HR_Contreras (22), off Cessa; Hoerner (10), off Cruz; Robinson (2), off Thompson. RBIs_Contreras (55), Hoerner (55), Robinson 2 (5), Steer (7). SB_McKinstry 2 (7). Runners left in scoring...
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
DP_Atlanta 0, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (25), De La Cruz (20), Berti (17). HR_Sánchez (13). SB_Acuña Jr. (29), Berti (41). S_Harris II (1). Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T_3:09. A_14,138 (36,742).
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), off Williams; Canha (13), off Fedde; McCann (3), off Fedde. RBIs_Call 2 (13), Canha 3 (61), Lindor 3 (107), McCann 3 (18). S_Gore. Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Voit, Pineda 2, Palacios); New York 1 (Vogelbach)....
Bakersfield Californian
L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 97
PORTLAND (97) Grant 4-8 4-4 14, Hart 2-3 1-2 5, Nurkic 5-9 3-4 13, Lillard 5-13 3-4 16, Simons 2-12 4-4 9, Brown III 1-2 2-3 4, Walker 4-6 0-1 9, Eubanks 0-0 3-6 3, Rhoden 0-1 0-0 0, Little 1-4 4-4 6, Winslow 3-4 0-0 6, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 1-1 8, Sharpe 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 31-78 27-35 97.
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Preseason Glance
