Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat
Julio Urías takes the mound for his final start of the regular season, looking to cap off a marvelous Cy Young-caliber campaign with his eighteenth win of the year. The Rockies will send out rookie Ryan Feltner, making his nineteenth start of the season. Dodgers-Rockies lineups. Game info. Teams:...
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the ball for the Rockies, while Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers. German Maruqez has a 5.12 ERA. This has been a bitterly disappointing season for him and […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers should be more appreciated
The new ESPN documentary, “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” does a brilliant job of capturing the wild nature surrounding those tumultuous teams. Perhaps more than anything else, the film stresses these clubs were beloved for (and despite) their exterior complexities and sensational elements. The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday
Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB・
True Blue LA
Julio Urías finishes strong, but Dodgers offense is lacking in 3rd straight loss
The Dodgers took the field for the next to last time on Tuesday night in a game against the Rockies, with really not a lot to play for beyond individual accomplishments. Chief among them Julio Urías gunning for the ERA crown, and Freddie Freeman’s battle with Jeff McNeil for the National League batting title in the NL.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers Prospects Playing In 2022 Arizona Fall League
Opening Day of the 2022 Arizona Fall League was Monday, which marked the start of a 30-game stretch for Los Angeles Dodgers prospects and others who are participating. The seven Dodgers prospects playing in the AFL this year are Hyun-il Choi, Tanner Dodson, Ben Harris, Emmet Sheehan, Jorbit Vivas, Andy Pages and Jose Ramos. Triple-A Oklahoma City lead athletic trainer Chelsea Willette is also part of the Dester Dogs coaching staff.
True Blue LA
Dodgers shut down by Germán Márquez, Rockies in strikeout-heavy affair
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
True Blue LA
Dodgers rewind: Alan Foster
Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a Dodgers rewind, looking pack at pitcher Alan Foster, whose first four seasons of a 10-year career came with Los Angeles. Foster was a local product out of Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 1965, the first year of the MLB Draft. He was lured out of a UCLA commitment with a $100,000 signing bonus, matching the amount received by Rick Monday, the first overall pick of the A’s.
FOX Sports
Rockies visit the Dodgers in season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -374, Rockies +295; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Colorado Rockies. Los...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers beat Diamondbacks, Phillies clinch NL playoff spot
MILWAUKEE - Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn...
FOX Sports
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career...
Comments / 0