Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
DENVER, CO
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat

Julio Urías takes the mound for his final start of the regular season, looking to cap off a marvelous Cy Young-caliber campaign with his eighteenth win of the year. The Rockies will send out rookie Ryan Feltner, making his nineteenth start of the season. Dodgers-Rockies lineups. Game info. Teams:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the ball for the Rockies, while Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers. German Maruqez has a 5.12 ERA. This has been a bitterly disappointing season for him and […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Why the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers should be more appreciated

The new ESPN documentary, “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” does a brilliant job of capturing the wild nature surrounding those tumultuous teams. Perhaps more than anything else, the film stresses these clubs were beloved for (and despite) their exterior complexities and sensational elements. The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

Colorado Rockies (67-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (110-50, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Prospects Playing In 2022 Arizona Fall League

Opening Day of the 2022 Arizona Fall League was Monday, which marked the start of a 30-game stretch for Los Angeles Dodgers prospects and others who are participating. The seven Dodgers prospects playing in the AFL this year are Hyun-il Choi, Tanner Dodson, Ben Harris, Emmet Sheehan, Jorbit Vivas, Andy Pages and Jose Ramos. Triple-A Oklahoma City lead athletic trainer Chelsea Willette is also part of the Dester Dogs coaching staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers rewind: Alan Foster

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a Dodgers rewind, looking pack at pitcher Alan Foster, whose first four seasons of a 10-year career came with Los Angeles. Foster was a local product out of Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 1965, the first year of the MLB Draft. He was lured out of a UCLA commitment with a $100,000 signing bonus, matching the amount received by Rick Monday, the first overall pick of the A’s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies visit the Dodgers in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-9, 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -374, Rockies +295; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Colorado Rockies. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers beat Diamondbacks, Phillies clinch NL playoff spot

MILWAUKEE - Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

