Syracuse football improves its record to 5-0 in its homecoming game against Wagner (59-0), the first time being 5-0 since 1987. Orange running back Sean Tucker was electric with 232 rushing yards, moving to seventh (2668) in all-time rushing yards in the program. Tucker scored three rushing touchdowns, just one touchdown shy of his single game record.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO