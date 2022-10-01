ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NENZEL, NE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
wnax.com

University of Nebraska Regents Approve UNMC Innovation Hub

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Sept. 30 approved the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s plan to build an innovation hub on its new Saddle Creek campus in Omaha. The project will bring UNMC’s UNeMed and UNeTech branches together to facilitate the growth of research and innovation...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Food Day Omaha shines a light on local food producers

OMAHA, Neb. — Food Day Omaha put the spotlight on local food production Saturday. The 11th annual Food Day took place at the downtown farmers market. The event included cooking demonstrations and education on the importance of growing your own food. Organizers said at the end of the day,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

CHI Health responds to IT security incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue. According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday. CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

185TH AIR GUARD PROJECT HELPS WOODBINE SCHOOL DISTRICT

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAVE BEEN IN WOODBINE, BUILDING A GIANT TENSION FABRIC STRUCTURE THAT IS A PRECURSOR TO AN INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING MISSION SOON TO TAKE PLACE AT THE WOODBINE HIGH SCHOOL. WOODBINE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT JUSTIN WAGNER, WHO ALSO SERVES AS A COLONEL WITH...
WOODBINE, IA
KETV.com

Big Ten sets another evening kickoff for the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans will have to wait until 6:30 p.m. to watch Nebraska take-on Purdue. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday the October 15th game will be a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in West Lafayette, Indiana. It will be the third, straight weekend for a Husker night...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
OMAHA, NE

