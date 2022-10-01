Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she's "had a...
CHI Health locations in Omaha dealing with IT security incident
All facilities in Omaha, including Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center, Bergan Mercy and Immanuel Medical Center have been impacted.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
WOWT
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as “The Mio”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for food lovers: Lo Sole Mio or at least a new version of it is coming back. That’s just one development in the restaurant business for Omaha. Don and Marie Losole are passing the torch to a new generation of restaurateurs. In July,...
rwhs.org
First National Bank of Omaha Contributes $25,000 to Regional West Foundation for Varian Edge™ Linear Accelerator
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) recently announced a $25,000 donation to Regional West Foundation to help fund the purchase of the Varian Edge™ linear accelerator for the Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West. “FNBO’s contribution to Regional West Foundation is greatly appreciated as we...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Families scrambling as Emergency Rental Assistance Program ends in Nebraska
With the state's decision to not take a second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding, families and individuals scramble as they face eviction over the next month.
Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man from Blair.
KETV.com
Papillion considers tossing limits to number of fireworks sales licenses
PAPILLION, Neb. — Selling fireworks in Papillion could soon get a whole lot easier. The city council is considering a new ordinance that, if passed, would remove the limit on how many licenses the city issues. They want to leave firework sales up to free market demand. In the...
WOWT
Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Tony Tran Jr. – DEGUNS
Meet Tony Tran Jr., sales associate at DEGUNS (DEGUNS.net). Tell us a little about your business. – Discount Enterprises, or DEGUNS, is the largest vendor in the Midwest of several well-known firearms brands, accessories, ammunition, and a whole lot more. Words simply cannot do justice in describing the selection we have available on hand and on order. As a Class 3 NFA Dealer, we aim to provide our customers with the best tools for shooting sports, hunting, or whatever your firearm needs may be. We also have a hundred yard outdoor range, a laser engraver/custom designer, and offer knife-sharpening services. Our spacious location, located in northeast Lincoln just 38 minutes from Omaha, gives us the opportunity to offer our customers thousands of new products, apparel, training classes, chp classes, and the helpful knowledge to further their firearm experience.
WOWT
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Furever Animal Shelter has received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. They picked up 16 last week and only four of those animals have been claimed. Martha Bang, the shelter’s president, tells us this is unusual and a bad sign. “If...
Water rescue of Omaha parks and rec employee in Miller Park
This afternoon an Omaha Parks and Recreation employee was pulled from the water in Miller Park following a medical episode.
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
WOWT
Man allegedly struggles with fire crews during response to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was allegedly combative with fire crews during a Monday evening house fire. Omaha Fire says crews were dispatched to the area of 25th and Binney Street for a house fire at 6:57 p.m. Monday. Fire crews were told that a neighbor saw flames coming...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
WOWT
Monday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department reports 6 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
