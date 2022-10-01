Read full article on original website
Bullpup JV Football Host First Game on New Turf Defeating Winfield 52-0
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpups hosted their first event on their new turf on Monday, as the JV Football team would win in a commanding shutout of the Winfield Vikings. The Bullpup first half was led by Carter Allen and Gage Egging. On the first possession, Allen found Alec Harms for an 80-yard touchdown catch and run, before finding Bishop Brown for a 30-yard touchdown. Egging had two touchdown runs on the evening, one a 4-yard run, and the other came from 35 yards out, as the Pups would go into the half leading 30-0.
Swedes Come Out Victorious Against the Blue Jays
Hillsboro, Kan. (BethanySwedes.com) – The Bethany College Swedes Volleyball team traveled to Hillsboro, Kansas to compete against the Tabor College Bluejays. The Swedes started and ended the match with the momentum, winning in five sets. The Swedes got ahead early in the first set and stayed ahead, securing the...
Kedzior Powers No. 2 Dragons Over No. 9 Butler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore running back Dylan Kedzior shined, and he shined bright in one of the biggest rivalries in the Jayhawk Conference. Kedzior rushed for 230 yards and scored four total touchdowns to lead the No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team to a 27-19 win over the ninth-ranked Butler Grizzlies Saturday at Gowans Stadium.
Elyria Christian Goes 2-2 in Burrton Volleyball Tournament on Saturday
BURRTON, Kan. – The Elyria Christian Volleyball team would go 2-2 in the Burrton Tournament on Saturday, where they took fifth place. The Eagles would win the opener against Fairfield 25-17, and 25-23(Ryland Hawkinson 7 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks; Raegan Hawkinson 7 digs, 6 blocks). Sterling would get the best of ECS in three sets, 22-25, 25-20, and 18-25 (Ryland Hawkinson 12 kills, 5 blocks, 8 digs; Macy Reiff 16 digs; Julia Allen 10 digs). The Teutons would defeat Elyria with both sets ending 25-9. (Macy Reiff 9 digs)
Blue Dragons Sweep no. 12 Seward County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team made its bid to return to the NJCAA national rankings with a decisive Jayhawk West sweep of No. 12 Seward County on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Baylee Miller and Blondie Penaflor paced a decisive Blue Dragon attack that hit...
Another Big Win: Buhler Soccer Blanks Augusta to Win 7th Straight
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last seven matches, Buhler soccer’s defense has been nothing short of fantastic. Just two goals allowed, including a 1-0 shutout win at Augusta on Thursday. The Orioles, now 8-3, managed just three shots on goal for the entire contest. “Our back line has...
Buhler Golf 11th at Hutch Invite, Wraps Up the Regular Season this Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler golf finished eleventh on Thursday out of 21 teams at the Hutchinson Invitational. The Crusaders shot a 396, four strokes from placing in the top 10. “I saw some improvement today,” head coach Brennan Torgerson said. “In particular, around the greens.”. Elise Gover’s...
Three Bullpups Medal in Saturday’s Newton Cross Country Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team competed against several larger schools on Saturday, at the Newton Invitational. Three girls medaled, as the varsity girls finished 6th, while the boys took 7th. For the girls’ team, Chloe Clevenger finished 6th, and less than a minute back was Lexi...
Steven Lee Schriner Jr.
Steven Lee Schriner, Jr., 39, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications of a car accident. He was born November 9, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Steven Lee Schriner, Sr, and Kathryn Elaine (Stier) Schriner.
Carey Park Golf Course Seeking State Golf Volunteers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Carey Park Golf Course is the host site for the Class 3, 2, & 1A Girls State Golf Championship Oct. 17-18. Tournament organizers are still in need of volunteers. Volunteers will be offered a voucher for a free round of golf at every State Tournament held...
Salina, October 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Salina, October 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hutchinson High School soccer team will have a game with Salina South High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cheryl “Sue” (Logan) Johnson
Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets, of McPherson, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cedars House, McPherson, Kansas. Margaret, daughter of Andrew J. and Lydia (Prosser) Darrah, was born on July 27,, 1929, in the McPherson Hospital and lived her entire life in McPherson, Kansas. She attended the McPherson public schools and McPherson College, where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. She enjoyed her two years of teaching at the Groveland School and one year at Mitchell School.
Sterling College Homecoming Begins Oct. 6
STERLING, Kan. – Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 6, alumni will travel back to Sterling College to experience the Homecoming 2022 festivities, many of which the community is invited to attend. On Thursday, Sterling College Theatre will present the opening of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” in Culbertson Auditorium at 7:30...
Kansas GOP Bus Tour to Stop in McPherson Oct. 7, Hutchinson Oct. 10
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Kansas GOP Bus Tour will make a stop in McPherson on Friday. A rally will be held at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Plaza. Confirmed speakers include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Congressman Tracey Mann, Senator Roger Marshall, Representative Steven Johnson, Katie Sawyer, and Kris Kobach.
Patricia Sue Scheck
Patricia S. “Pat” Scheck, age 82, passed away October 2, 2022 at Diversicare of Sedgwick, Sedgwick, KS. She was born on July 26, 1940 at Anthony, KS, the daughter of Grant E. and Maxine D. (Frank) Martin. Pat was a resident at Diversicare of Sedgwick, having recently relocated from Legend of Hutchinson. She was formerly a resident of Macksville, KS from 1961 to 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School and then attended one year at Pratt Community Junior College. She worked several jobs over the years, including as a waitress at the Char-Burg in Pratt, a homemaker, a bookkeeper for A & S Repair in Macksville, a librarian at the Macksville City Library, a CNA at Leisure Homestead in St. John, and a salesclerk at ALCO in Larned. She retired in 2005. On November 28, 1959 she married Linus F. Scheck at Pratt, KS. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019. Her memberships included, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Belpre, KS. She enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking, counted cross-stitching, latch-hooking, playing the piano, and loved playing cards. Survivors include three sons, John L. Scheck, Wichita, KS, Jeffery J. Scheck (Angela), Belpre, KS, Jay A. Scheck, Great Bend, KS; a daughter, Julie K. Scheck (Bernadette Romero), Wichita, KS; a brother, Robert Martin (Mary), Eureka, KS; a sister, Joyce Thomas, Hennessey, OK; two grandchildren, Andrew Scheck (Kate) and Cody Rosenhamer (Reagan); three great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Scheck, Kole Scheck, and Kylee Scheck; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wallace Martin; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 1-7 PM in the Minnis Chapel, Macksville, KS with the family present from 5-7 PM. Rosary/Vigil service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Belpre, KS. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Macksville City Library in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Paul W. Hoffman
Dr. Paul Willis Hoffman, 90, of McPherson, KS, passed away in the early morning hours of September 30, 2022. Paul was born on May 14, 1932, to Ralph and Tressie (Heeter) Hoffman and grew up at the family farm near Roann, IN. Paul met his future wife, Joanna Begerow, during...
HHS and HCC Team Up for Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are collaborating for their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center located at 405 N Washington Street. Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are “raising hunger...
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
