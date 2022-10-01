St. Joseph DAR hosts craft event
The St. Joseph Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored a wine glass painting craft and social event on Sept. 17 at the Rolling Hills Library Upper Story room. Fifteen chapter members attended to learn something new and strengthen their friendships. It was the group’s first social event since COVID began.
The DAR is a volunteer service organization based on lineage to someone who fought or gave aid to the American Revolution. The organization preserves historic buildings, provides scholarships, supports schools and develops good citizens while celebrating the exceptional events in our American history.
