St. Joseph DAR hosts craft event

By News-Press NOW
 4 days ago
Seated in front are Lynn Hudson, chapter regent; Lisa Barber, vice regent; and Linda Littlejohn, recording secretary. In the second row are Caroline Merrigan, librarian, Meg McMurray, Mary Ann Johnson, Claudia Spencer and Logan Cusik, historian. In the back are Jessica Poet, Rosalie Bigham, Louise Campbell, Nancy Nauman, chaplain and Natalie Rainey, state historian. Submitted photo

The St. Joseph Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored a wine glass painting craft and social event on Sept. 17 at the Rolling Hills Library Upper Story room. Fifteen chapter members attended to learn something new and strengthen their friendships. It was the group’s first social event since COVID began.

The DAR is a volunteer service organization based on lineage to someone who fought or gave aid to the American Revolution. The organization preserves historic buildings, provides scholarships, supports schools and develops good citizens while celebrating the exceptional events in our American history.

