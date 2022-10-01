ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Lincoln Cyclist Hit by Truck is Bryan Health Trauma Champion

Larry Lohmeier, a Lincoln man who survived being hit by a Ford F450 super-duty truck while biking on the MoPac Trail is a Trauma Champion at Bryan Health. On April 15, Lohmeier left the Capital City for a ride. He was passionate about biking, logging almost 100 miles a week. The Lincoln native specialized in ultra-endurance cycling, competing in races that stretched several hundred miles. On this cool morning, he was heading to Wabash via the MoPac Trail.
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL

