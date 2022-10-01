Read full article on original website
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
WOWT
Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as “The Mio”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for food lovers: Lo Sole Mio or at least a new version of it is coming back. That’s just one development in the restaurant business for Omaha. Don and Marie Losole are passing the torch to a new generation of restaurateurs. In July,...
klkntv.com
Omaha authorities still searching for Nebraska homicide suspect
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is continuing its search for a man who has been on the run since January. Romeo Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for homicide and for robbery out of Omaha. The task force is still...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
AdWeek
Omaha Anchor Alexandra Stone Leaves Station for ‘Personal and Family Reasons’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KETV anchor Alexandra Stone has signed off from the Omaha ABC affiliate after 8 years there. She told viewers she’s “had a...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
CHI Health locations in Omaha dealing with IT security incident
All facilities in Omaha, including Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center, Bergan Mercy and Immanuel Medical Center have been impacted.
Families scrambling as Emergency Rental Assistance Program ends in Nebraska
With the state's decision to not take a second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding, families and individuals scramble as they face eviction over the next month.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
Former Cornhusker and Nephew of Nebraska Coach Dies in Car Crash
Fans of football in the state of Iowa have always had a back-and-forth with the Nebraska Cornhusker fan base. This is a time when it's made apparent how incredibly minuscule football rivalries are and should be in the grand scheme of our short lives on earth. As shared by KETV...
bryanhealth.com
Lincoln Cyclist Hit by Truck is Bryan Health Trauma Champion
Larry Lohmeier, a Lincoln man who survived being hit by a Ford F450 super-duty truck while biking on the MoPac Trail is a Trauma Champion at Bryan Health. On April 15, Lohmeier left the Capital City for a ride. He was passionate about biking, logging almost 100 miles a week. The Lincoln native specialized in ultra-endurance cycling, competing in races that stretched several hundred miles. On this cool morning, he was heading to Wabash via the MoPac Trail.
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
KETV.com
'That's who we depend on,': Omaha fish market braces for impact after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha restaurant is wondering if the impact of Hurricane Ian will reach the metro. Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market and Shucks Fish House survived the shutdown during the pandemic and supply chain issues that still put a strain on the industry. They said there's no chance...
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
doniphanherald.com
Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm
The Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has saturated Omaha with a well-funded television, radio and yard sign campaign, saying he will have a three-prong standard for leading the state’s largest group of prosecutors. Equal justice. Integrity. Transparency. With little trial and no post-law school...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
