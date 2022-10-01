Read full article on original website
Bullpup JV Football Host First Game on New Turf Defeating Winfield 52-0
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpups hosted their first event on their new turf on Monday, as the JV Football team would win in a commanding shutout of the Winfield Vikings. The Bullpup first half was led by Carter Allen and Gage Egging. On the first possession, Allen found Alec Harms for an 80-yard touchdown catch and run, before finding Bishop Brown for a 30-yard touchdown. Egging had two touchdown runs on the evening, one a 4-yard run, and the other came from 35 yards out, as the Pups would go into the half leading 30-0.
Bullpup Girls Take 2nd at AVCTL Div III/IV Tennis Tournament
WICHITA, Kan. – On Monday, the Bullpup Girls Tennis team finished second, in their final tune up against AVCTL Div. III and IV opponents before hosting Regionals on Saturday. Bullpup Head Tennis Coach Tyler Brown said, “It was an exciting day to see how we stacked up in one...
Swedes Come Out Victorious Against the Blue Jays
Hillsboro, Kan. (BethanySwedes.com) – The Bethany College Swedes Volleyball team traveled to Hillsboro, Kansas to compete against the Tabor College Bluejays. The Swedes started and ended the match with the momentum, winning in five sets. The Swedes got ahead early in the first set and stayed ahead, securing the...
Kedzior Powers No. 2 Dragons Over No. 9 Butler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore running back Dylan Kedzior shined, and he shined bright in one of the biggest rivalries in the Jayhawk Conference. Kedzior rushed for 230 yards and scored four total touchdowns to lead the No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team to a 27-19 win over the ninth-ranked Butler Grizzlies Saturday at Gowans Stadium.
Inman Cross Country Brings Handful of Medals Home From Thursday’s Berean Meet
ELBING, Kan. – The Inman Cross Country Middle School and JV Team traveled to Harvey County East Lake for the Berean Invitational that featured schools from Class 1A-5A. In the girls’ junior varsity race, Addison Wedel and Lacie Baxter finished third and fifth place, respectively. “Addison and Lacie had a little bit of an off day but still ran well,” said Head Coach Jay Parsons.
Carey Park Golf Course Seeking State Golf Volunteers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Carey Park Golf Course is the host site for the Class 3, 2, & 1A Girls State Golf Championship Oct. 17-18. Tournament organizers are still in need of volunteers. Volunteers will be offered a voucher for a free round of golf at every State Tournament held...
Steven Lee Schriner Jr.
Steven Lee Schriner, Jr., 39, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications of a car accident. He was born November 9, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Steven Lee Schriner, Sr, and Kathryn Elaine (Stier) Schriner.
52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
Cheryl “Sue” (Logan) Johnson
Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
Kansas GOP Bus Tour to Stop in McPherson Oct. 7, Hutchinson Oct. 10
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Kansas GOP Bus Tour will make a stop in McPherson on Friday. A rally will be held at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Plaza. Confirmed speakers include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Congressman Tracey Mann, Senator Roger Marshall, Representative Steven Johnson, Katie Sawyer, and Kris Kobach.
Sterling College Homecoming Begins Oct. 6
STERLING, Kan. – Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 6, alumni will travel back to Sterling College to experience the Homecoming 2022 festivities, many of which the community is invited to attend. On Thursday, Sterling College Theatre will present the opening of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” in Culbertson Auditorium at 7:30...
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets, of McPherson, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cedars House, McPherson, Kansas. Margaret, daughter of Andrew J. and Lydia (Prosser) Darrah, was born on July 27,, 1929, in the McPherson Hospital and lived her entire life in McPherson, Kansas. She attended the McPherson public schools and McPherson College, where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. She enjoyed her two years of teaching at the Groveland School and one year at Mitchell School.
Patricia Sue Scheck
Patricia S. “Pat” Scheck, age 82, passed away October 2, 2022 at Diversicare of Sedgwick, Sedgwick, KS. She was born on July 26, 1940 at Anthony, KS, the daughter of Grant E. and Maxine D. (Frank) Martin. Pat was a resident at Diversicare of Sedgwick, having recently relocated from Legend of Hutchinson. She was formerly a resident of Macksville, KS from 1961 to 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School and then attended one year at Pratt Community Junior College. She worked several jobs over the years, including as a waitress at the Char-Burg in Pratt, a homemaker, a bookkeeper for A & S Repair in Macksville, a librarian at the Macksville City Library, a CNA at Leisure Homestead in St. John, and a salesclerk at ALCO in Larned. She retired in 2005. On November 28, 1959 she married Linus F. Scheck at Pratt, KS. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019. Her memberships included, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Belpre, KS. She enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking, counted cross-stitching, latch-hooking, playing the piano, and loved playing cards. Survivors include three sons, John L. Scheck, Wichita, KS, Jeffery J. Scheck (Angela), Belpre, KS, Jay A. Scheck, Great Bend, KS; a daughter, Julie K. Scheck (Bernadette Romero), Wichita, KS; a brother, Robert Martin (Mary), Eureka, KS; a sister, Joyce Thomas, Hennessey, OK; two grandchildren, Andrew Scheck (Kate) and Cody Rosenhamer (Reagan); three great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Scheck, Kole Scheck, and Kylee Scheck; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wallace Martin; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 1-7 PM in the Minnis Chapel, Macksville, KS with the family present from 5-7 PM. Rosary/Vigil service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Belpre, KS. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Macksville City Library in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
HHS and HCC Team Up for Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are collaborating for their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center located at 405 N Washington Street. Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are “raising hunger...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
