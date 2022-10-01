Read full article on original website
Blue Dragons Sweep no. 12 Seward County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team made its bid to return to the NJCAA national rankings with a decisive Jayhawk West sweep of No. 12 Seward County on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Baylee Miller and Blondie Penaflor paced a decisive Blue Dragon attack that hit...
Blue Dragons Soccer Falls at No. 6 Butler
EL DORADO, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team got into an early hole against the sixth-ranked team in the country on Saturday. The No. 6-ranked Butler Grizzlies scored three early goals to put the Blue Dragons in a big, early hole. The Blue Dragons could not dig themselves out of. The No. 17-ranked Blue Dragons dropped a 3-0 Jayhawk Conference decision to Butler at BG Products/Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Buhler Golf 11th at Hutch Invite, Wraps Up the Regular Season this Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler golf finished eleventh on Thursday out of 21 teams at the Hutchinson Invitational. The Crusaders shot a 396, four strokes from placing in the top 10. “I saw some improvement today,” head coach Brennan Torgerson said. “In particular, around the greens.”. Elise Gover’s...
Steven Lee Schriner Jr.
Steven Lee Schriner, Jr., 39, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications of a car accident. He was born November 9, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Steven Lee Schriner, Sr, and Kathryn Elaine (Stier) Schriner.
Swedes Come Out Victorious Against the Blue Jays
Hillsboro, Kan. (BethanySwedes.com) – The Bethany College Swedes Volleyball team traveled to Hillsboro, Kansas to compete against the Tabor College Bluejays. The Swedes started and ended the match with the momentum, winning in five sets. The Swedes got ahead early in the first set and stayed ahead, securing the...
Inman Cross Country Brings Handful of Medals Home From Thursday’s Berean Meet
ELBING, Kan. – The Inman Cross Country Middle School and JV Team traveled to Harvey County East Lake for the Berean Invitational that featured schools from Class 1A-5A. In the girls’ junior varsity race, Addison Wedel and Lacie Baxter finished third and fifth place, respectively. “Addison and Lacie had a little bit of an off day but still ran well,” said Head Coach Jay Parsons.
Sterling College Homecoming Begins Oct. 6
STERLING, Kan. – Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 6, alumni will travel back to Sterling College to experience the Homecoming 2022 festivities, many of which the community is invited to attend. On Thursday, Sterling College Theatre will present the opening of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” in Culbertson Auditorium at 7:30...
Organizers Announce Cancelation of This Year’s Falun Classic Bicycle Ride
LINDSBORG, Kan. – The organizing committee of the Falun Classic has announced with much regret the cancellation of this year’s Falun Classic Bicycle Ride. The event was scheduled to be held in Lindsborg on Sunday, Oct. 9. If you have signed up and paid the registration fee, please...
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets
Margaret Ann Darrah Sheets, of McPherson, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cedars House, McPherson, Kansas. Margaret, daughter of Andrew J. and Lydia (Prosser) Darrah, was born on July 27,, 1929, in the McPherson Hospital and lived her entire life in McPherson, Kansas. She attended the McPherson public schools and McPherson College, where she obtained an Associate’s Degree in Elementary Education. She enjoyed her two years of teaching at the Groveland School and one year at Mitchell School.
Cheryl “Sue” (Logan) Johnson
Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Kansas GOP Bus Tour to Stop in McPherson Oct. 7, Hutchinson Oct. 10
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Kansas GOP Bus Tour will make a stop in McPherson on Friday. A rally will be held at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Plaza. Confirmed speakers include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Congressman Tracey Mann, Senator Roger Marshall, Representative Steven Johnson, Katie Sawyer, and Kris Kobach.
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
Patricia Sue Scheck
Patricia S. “Pat” Scheck, age 82, passed away October 2, 2022 at Diversicare of Sedgwick, Sedgwick, KS. She was born on July 26, 1940 at Anthony, KS, the daughter of Grant E. and Maxine D. (Frank) Martin. Pat was a resident at Diversicare of Sedgwick, having recently relocated from Legend of Hutchinson. She was formerly a resident of Macksville, KS from 1961 to 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School and then attended one year at Pratt Community Junior College. She worked several jobs over the years, including as a waitress at the Char-Burg in Pratt, a homemaker, a bookkeeper for A & S Repair in Macksville, a librarian at the Macksville City Library, a CNA at Leisure Homestead in St. John, and a salesclerk at ALCO in Larned. She retired in 2005. On November 28, 1959 she married Linus F. Scheck at Pratt, KS. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019. Her memberships included, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Belpre, KS. She enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking, counted cross-stitching, latch-hooking, playing the piano, and loved playing cards. Survivors include three sons, John L. Scheck, Wichita, KS, Jeffery J. Scheck (Angela), Belpre, KS, Jay A. Scheck, Great Bend, KS; a daughter, Julie K. Scheck (Bernadette Romero), Wichita, KS; a brother, Robert Martin (Mary), Eureka, KS; a sister, Joyce Thomas, Hennessey, OK; two grandchildren, Andrew Scheck (Kate) and Cody Rosenhamer (Reagan); three great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Scheck, Kole Scheck, and Kylee Scheck; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wallace Martin; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 1-7 PM in the Minnis Chapel, Macksville, KS with the family present from 5-7 PM. Rosary/Vigil service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Belpre, KS. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Macksville City Library in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
Two Road Changes as Part of K-14 Realignment in Rice County
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – One road opening and one permanent road closure will occur around Monday, Oct. 10, east of Sterling for the Rice County portion of the K-14 realignment project. The section of 17th Road between Avenue U and Avenue V will be open to traffic. The stretch...
Paul W. Hoffman
Dr. Paul Willis Hoffman, 90, of McPherson, KS, passed away in the early morning hours of September 30, 2022. Paul was born on May 14, 1932, to Ralph and Tressie (Heeter) Hoffman and grew up at the family farm near Roann, IN. Paul met his future wife, Joanna Begerow, during...
Dolores (Rashleigh) Jennings
Dolores Jennings, 92, of Little River, Kanas, passed away October 1, 2022, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. She was born December 19, 1929, in Belleville, Kansas, the daughter of Perry T. and Elizabeth Shaver Rashleigh. Dolores has resided in Little River since 1947, briefly moving to Lyons in...
Douglas “Doug” D. Nichols
Douglas Dwain “Doug” Nichols, 64, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born May 1, 1958, in Hutchinson, to Lawrence “Larry” and Karen Elizabeth (Cannon) Nichols. Doug graduated from Nickerson High school in 1976. He worked for many years as a machinist,...
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Announces New Director of Marketing and Communications
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Brittney Weis has been named Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS.) Weis is a tenured marketing and communications leader who will oversee internal, external, and strategic communications for the health system, while also focusing on marketing and branding. As a native...
Reno County Sales Tax Revenue Spikes, Sets Record
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A lot of money was spent in Reno County in July. Evidence of that was seen in the September sales tax distribution to Reno County which was the highest ever for a single month. According to Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz, the $555.819 received in the...
K-14 bridge Between Sterling, Lyons to be Replaced
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – Work is expected to start around Oct. 17 on a $4.3 million replacement of a K-14 bridge in Rice County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves the Cow Creek drainage bridge. 9.7 miles north of the Reno County line — between Sterling and Lyons....
