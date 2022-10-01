Read full article on original website
Kedzior Powers No. 2 Dragons Over No. 9 Butler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore running back Dylan Kedzior shined, and he shined bright in one of the biggest rivalries in the Jayhawk Conference. Kedzior rushed for 230 yards and scored four total touchdowns to lead the No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team to a 27-19 win over the ninth-ranked Butler Grizzlies Saturday at Gowans Stadium.
Another Big Win: Buhler Soccer Blanks Augusta to Win 7th Straight
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last seven matches, Buhler soccer’s defense has been nothing short of fantastic. Just two goals allowed, including a 1-0 shutout win at Augusta on Thursday. The Orioles, now 8-3, managed just three shots on goal for the entire contest. “Our back line has...
Buhler Golf 11th at Hutch Invite, Wraps Up the Regular Season this Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler golf finished eleventh on Thursday out of 21 teams at the Hutchinson Invitational. The Crusaders shot a 396, four strokes from placing in the top 10. “I saw some improvement today,” head coach Brennan Torgerson said. “In particular, around the greens.”. Elise Gover’s...
Three Bullpups Medal in Saturday’s Newton Cross Country Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team competed against several larger schools on Saturday, at the Newton Invitational. Three girls medaled, as the varsity girls finished 6th, while the boys took 7th. For the girls’ team, Chloe Clevenger finished 6th, and less than a minute back was Lexi...
Steven Lee Schriner Jr.
Steven Lee Schriner, Jr., 39, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications of a car accident. He was born November 9, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Steven Lee Schriner, Sr, and Kathryn Elaine (Stier) Schriner.
Carey Park Golf Course Seeking State Golf Volunteers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Carey Park Golf Course is the host site for the Class 3, 2, & 1A Girls State Golf Championship Oct. 17-18. Tournament organizers are still in need of volunteers. Volunteers will be offered a voucher for a free round of golf at every State Tournament held...
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
Cheryl “Sue” (Logan) Johnson
Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Paul W. Hoffman
Dr. Paul Willis Hoffman, 90, of McPherson, KS, passed away in the early morning hours of September 30, 2022. Paul was born on May 14, 1932, to Ralph and Tressie (Heeter) Hoffman and grew up at the family farm near Roann, IN. Paul met his future wife, Joanna Begerow, during...
Patricia Sue Scheck
Patricia S. “Pat” Scheck, age 82, passed away October 2, 2022 at Diversicare of Sedgwick, Sedgwick, KS. She was born on July 26, 1940 at Anthony, KS, the daughter of Grant E. and Maxine D. (Frank) Martin. Pat was a resident at Diversicare of Sedgwick, having recently relocated from Legend of Hutchinson. She was formerly a resident of Macksville, KS from 1961 to 2019. She was a 1958 graduate of Attica High School and then attended one year at Pratt Community Junior College. She worked several jobs over the years, including as a waitress at the Char-Burg in Pratt, a homemaker, a bookkeeper for A & S Repair in Macksville, a librarian at the Macksville City Library, a CNA at Leisure Homestead in St. John, and a salesclerk at ALCO in Larned. She retired in 2005. On November 28, 1959 she married Linus F. Scheck at Pratt, KS. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019. Her memberships included, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Altar Society, Belpre, KS. She enjoyed reading books, scrapbooking, counted cross-stitching, latch-hooking, playing the piano, and loved playing cards. Survivors include three sons, John L. Scheck, Wichita, KS, Jeffery J. Scheck (Angela), Belpre, KS, Jay A. Scheck, Great Bend, KS; a daughter, Julie K. Scheck (Bernadette Romero), Wichita, KS; a brother, Robert Martin (Mary), Eureka, KS; a sister, Joyce Thomas, Hennessey, OK; two grandchildren, Andrew Scheck (Kate) and Cody Rosenhamer (Reagan); three great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Scheck, Kole Scheck, and Kylee Scheck; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wallace Martin; and a brother-in-law, Eldon Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 1-7 PM in the Minnis Chapel, Macksville, KS with the family present from 5-7 PM. Rosary/Vigil service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Belpre, KS. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with Father Prakash Kola. Burial will follow in the Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Macksville City Library in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
HHS and HCC Team Up for Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are collaborating for their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center located at 405 N Washington Street. Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are “raising hunger...
Kansas GOP Bus Tour to Stop in McPherson Oct. 7, Hutchinson Oct. 10
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Kansas GOP Bus Tour will make a stop in McPherson on Friday. A rally will be held at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Plaza. Confirmed speakers include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Congressman Tracey Mann, Senator Roger Marshall, Representative Steven Johnson, Katie Sawyer, and Kris Kobach.
Wendell D. Becker
Wendell D. Becker, 61, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1961 in Moundridge, the son of LeRoy E. and Mildred (Becker) Becker. He was employed at various occupations, working at Pine Village the last 13 yrs. as supervisor...
Irene Martindell
Irene Martindell, 101, died September 29, 2022, at Wesley Towers, Hester Care. She was born May 24, 1921, in Hutchinson to Fredrick and Maude (Payne) Lanphier. Irene was a graduate of Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College. On August 10, 1947, she married Robert Martindell, in Hutchinson. He passed away May 31, 2008. Irene worked briefly as a legal secretary, but spent the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a professional volunteer, giving her time to many organizations in Hutchinson over the years. For over 50 years Irene volunteered at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and served on the Hospital’s Auxiliary Board. She also served many years as volunteer choir director at First Congregational Church, was an active member of Chapter EK, P.E.O., helped with Hutchinson Community Concert ticket sales, and more.
Sterling College Theatre to Perform “White Christmas” at Homecoming
STERLING, Kan. – Taking a beloved movie musical and bringing it to life on the stage is a challenge. Such was the case when adapters created Irving Berlin’s White Christmas which will be staged by Sterling College Music Theatre on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Dolores (Rashleigh) Jennings
Dolores Jennings, 92, of Little River, Kanas, passed away October 1, 2022, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. She was born December 19, 1929, in Belleville, Kansas, the daughter of Perry T. and Elizabeth Shaver Rashleigh. Dolores has resided in Little River since 1947, briefly moving to Lyons in...
Organizers Announce Cancelation of This Year’s Falun Classic Bicycle Ride
LINDSBORG, Kan. – The organizing committee of the Falun Classic has announced with much regret the cancellation of this year’s Falun Classic Bicycle Ride. The event was scheduled to be held in Lindsborg on Sunday, Oct. 9. If you have signed up and paid the registration fee, please...
Douglas “Doug” D. Nichols
Douglas Dwain “Doug” Nichols, 64, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born May 1, 1958, in Hutchinson, to Lawrence “Larry” and Karen Elizabeth (Cannon) Nichols. Doug graduated from Nickerson High school in 1976. He worked for many years as a machinist,...
Two Road Changes as Part of K-14 Realignment in Rice County
RICE COUNTY, Kan. – One road opening and one permanent road closure will occur around Monday, Oct. 10, east of Sterling for the Rice County portion of the K-14 realignment project. The section of 17th Road between Avenue U and Avenue V will be open to traffic. The stretch...
Cancer Council of Reno County’s Starlight Event is Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Cancer Council of Reno County (CCRC) is partnering with The Pointe School of Dance to host the annual Starlight Remembrance on Oct. 15. Celebrate the loved ones in your life who have battled or are battling cancer. Music will begin at 6 p.m. with the...
