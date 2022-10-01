Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Kedzior Powers No. 2 Dragons Over No. 9 Butler
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Sophomore running back Dylan Kedzior shined, and he shined bright in one of the biggest rivalries in the Jayhawk Conference. Kedzior rushed for 230 yards and scored four total touchdowns to lead the No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team to a 27-19 win over the ninth-ranked Butler Grizzlies Saturday at Gowans Stadium.
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Soccer Falls at No. 6 Butler
EL DORADO, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team got into an early hole against the sixth-ranked team in the country on Saturday. The No. 6-ranked Butler Grizzlies scored three early goals to put the Blue Dragons in a big, early hole. The Blue Dragons could not dig themselves out of. The No. 17-ranked Blue Dragons dropped a 3-0 Jayhawk Conference decision to Butler at BG Products/Veterans Memorial Stadium.
adastraradio.com
Swedes Come Out Victorious Against the Blue Jays
Hillsboro, Kan. (BethanySwedes.com) – The Bethany College Swedes Volleyball team traveled to Hillsboro, Kansas to compete against the Tabor College Bluejays. The Swedes started and ended the match with the momentum, winning in five sets. The Swedes got ahead early in the first set and stayed ahead, securing the...
adastraradio.com
Elyria Christian Goes 2-2 in Burrton Volleyball Tournament on Saturday
BURRTON, Kan. – The Elyria Christian Volleyball team would go 2-2 in the Burrton Tournament on Saturday, where they took fifth place. The Eagles would win the opener against Fairfield 25-17, and 25-23(Ryland Hawkinson 7 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks; Raegan Hawkinson 7 digs, 6 blocks). Sterling would get the best of ECS in three sets, 22-25, 25-20, and 18-25 (Ryland Hawkinson 12 kills, 5 blocks, 8 digs; Macy Reiff 16 digs; Julia Allen 10 digs). The Teutons would defeat Elyria with both sets ending 25-9. (Macy Reiff 9 digs)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Another Big Win: Buhler Soccer Blanks Augusta to Win 7th Straight
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Over the last seven matches, Buhler soccer’s defense has been nothing short of fantastic. Just two goals allowed, including a 1-0 shutout win at Augusta on Thursday. The Orioles, now 8-3, managed just three shots on goal for the entire contest. “Our back line has...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Golf 11th at Hutch Invite, Wraps Up the Regular Season this Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler golf finished eleventh on Thursday out of 21 teams at the Hutchinson Invitational. The Crusaders shot a 396, four strokes from placing in the top 10. “I saw some improvement today,” head coach Brennan Torgerson said. “In particular, around the greens.”. Elise Gover’s...
adastraradio.com
Three Bullpups Medal in Saturday’s Newton Cross Country Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team competed against several larger schools on Saturday, at the Newton Invitational. Three girls medaled, as the varsity girls finished 6th, while the boys took 7th. For the girls’ team, Chloe Clevenger finished 6th, and less than a minute back was Lexi...
adastraradio.com
Inman Cross Country Brings Handful of Medals Home From Thursday’s Berean Meet
ELBING, Kan. – The Inman Cross Country Middle School and JV Team traveled to Harvey County East Lake for the Berean Invitational that featured schools from Class 1A-5A. In the girls’ junior varsity race, Addison Wedel and Lacie Baxter finished third and fifth place, respectively. “Addison and Lacie had a little bit of an off day but still ran well,” said Head Coach Jay Parsons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
adastraradio.com
Steven Lee Schriner Jr.
Steven Lee Schriner, Jr., 39, of Lindsborg, Kansas, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita due to complications of a car accident. He was born November 9, 1982 in Denver, Colorado, the son of Steven Lee Schriner, Sr, and Kathryn Elaine (Stier) Schriner.
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adastraradio.com
HHS and HCC Team Up for Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are collaborating for their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center located at 405 N Washington Street. Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are “raising hunger...
adastraradio.com
Cheryl “Sue” (Logan) Johnson
Cheryl “Sue” Johnson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born February 1, 1952, in Concordia, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Betty Christensen Logan. Sue has resided in Lyons since 2017, formerly of Concordia. She graduated from Concordia High School and later received a Word Processing Degree from Concordia Community College. Sue was a homemaker. She was an avid bingo player; enjoyed going fishing; liked watching all sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and loved her cat, Sam. Cheryl was united in marriage with Clarence Johnson. They later divorced. She is survived by her three sons, John Paul Storey of Wichita, KS, Wesley T. Storey of Carson City, NV, and Bryce Dean Johnson and wife Kara of Lyons, KS; three brothers, Steve Logan and wife Donna of Beloit, KS, Kevin Fulton of Jamestown, KS, and Kim Fulton of Concordia, KS; sister, Rita Lewis of Douglas, KS; grandchildren, Brooke Ashlee Storey, Blake Elliott Storey, Temple Link and wife Rachel and their four children, Levi Gillespie and wife Lindsey and their three children, and Jayme Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Daina Raine Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews . Sue is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ike Logan; and two sisters, Kathy Fulton and Donna Rae Fulton. Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Jamestown, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wheatland Fishing Has No Boundaries in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers stay west tonight
Scattered showers are pushing across the Colorado/Kansas state line this evening. Rain will stay in western Kansas this evening but will continue to move east over the next 24 hours. Strong winds out of the south will continue for most of this evening. Pair that with dry conditions, and you...
adastraradio.com
Kansas GOP Bus Tour to Stop in McPherson Oct. 7, Hutchinson Oct. 10
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The Kansas GOP Bus Tour will make a stop in McPherson on Friday. A rally will be held at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Plaza. Confirmed speakers include Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Congressman Tracey Mann, Senator Roger Marshall, Representative Steven Johnson, Katie Sawyer, and Kris Kobach.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and quiet, slim rain chances west
The pattern of the cool mornings and warmer than average afternoons continues as we push into Sunday. Most of us will trend back to the lower to mid 80s. Winds pick up in western Kansas today, specifically for communities to the northwest. Sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts. Those in central Kansas will be much more quiet.
A greyhound track without greyhounds featuring slot machines that aren’t slots
When Sedgwick County voted down a proposal to allow slot machines at billionaire Phil Ruffin’s dog racing track in 2007, the Wichita Greyhound Park shut down. For 15 years, it sat dormant while Ruffin tried to bring it back to life in some shape or form. He repeatedly —...
adastraradio.com
Carol Sue Teeter
Carol Sue Teeter, 84, of Marquette, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at her residence. Carol was born in Sullivan, Indiana on January 18, 1938, a daughter of Dorothy (Bennett) and Guy Godfrey. Carol attended Sullivan grade schools, elementary school and graduated from Sullivan High School, Sullivan, Indiana...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: First of two cold fronts, rain chances remain spotty
The first of two cold fronts this week is currently cutting across the region. It has triggered two areas of rain. One up north and the other in the southwest. This front will encounter drier air which will eat away at the southcentral part of the state’s chance for moisture.
Comments / 0