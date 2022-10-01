Oct. 4—We in Iowa may think our football friends in two of our border states have gone round the bend. They haven't. They're simply trying to function in their insane world. Nebraska will pay Scott Frost $15 million to no longer be the head football coach at its state university in Lincoln. It would have been just $7.5 million had the school waited until Oct. 1, but losing to Georgia Southern at home makes everyone never want to see you on their sideline again.

