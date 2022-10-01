Read full article on original website
Monitor finds University of Iowa athletics in compliance with federal gender equity rules [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Oct. 2—IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department "appears to be in compliance with Title IX's equitable treatment provisions," according to the first annual report produced by a compliance monitor the university was required to obtain last year as part of a settlement of a gender equity lawsuit.
8-figure buyouts for college football coaches? No big deal. [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Oct. 4—We in Iowa may think our football friends in two of our border states have gone round the bend. They haven't. They're simply trying to function in their insane world. Nebraska will pay Scott Frost $15 million to no longer be the head football coach at its state university in Lincoln. It would have been just $7.5 million had the school waited until Oct. 1, but losing to Georgia Southern at home makes everyone never want to see you on their sideline again.
Wisconsin makes gain in volleyball poll after weekend sweep
Victories over Penn State and Illinois helped the University of Wisconsin volleyball team move up one spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Badgers (9-3) are No. 7 in this week’s poll. The top six teams were unchanged with Texas (11-0) a unanimous No. 1...
UIHC patient shown with 'Last Chemo' sign during Iowa Wave experiences 'overwhelming' weekend of support [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Oct. 3—IOWA CITY — Between a car accident last year and a fight with cancer this year, Abby Burchland has been no stranger to the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital. But Saturday's visit — her 14th and final round of chemotherapy — was different. It was...
Jim Leonhard 'up to that task' of leading Wisconsin football as interim coach
Jim Leonhard came to Madison in 2001 as an unknown walk-on. Fast forward more than 21 years later — which included multiple All-America nods, a 10-year NFL career and a quick ascent up the college coaching ladder — and he now sits in the driver’s seat of his alma mater’s program.
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh: '... today is an incredibly tough day for our program'
University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh delivers his opening statement, discussing the dismissal of football coach Paul Chryst Sunday in Camp Randal Stadium. Wisconsin could have to pay fired football coach Paul Chryst nearly $20 million but the exact amount is unclear. Paul Chryst was fired in his eighth...
Penn State football fans say expanded alcohol sales add to 'good football, good environment' [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]
Oct. 2—UNIVERSITY PARK — Alcohol was available to all fans 21 and older at Beaver Stadium during Saturday's game between Penn State and Northwestern. It came after the Penn State board of trustees approved the expanded sale of alcohol in the stadium on Sept. 23 and picked the matchup with the Wildcats as the test run five days later.
Badgers fans surprised, not stunned by Paul Chryst's firing as Wisconsin football coach
We asked Badgers fans for their thoughts on the firing of football coach Paul Chryst. Here's a sampling of their answers.
One can coach anywhere, one can play anywhere: Meet Underwood and Jakes [Star Tribune]
Thank you for reading Football Across Minnesota (FAM), my weekly column that tours football topics in our state from preps to pros. You can find all the previous FAM columns right here. — Chip. . . . Scott Underwood lost his job as football coach in 2019, not by...
AP College Football Rankings: Alabama Claims No. 1 Spot in Week 6 Poll
Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. Locations. AP Top 25 Reality Check: Lance Leipold's unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks finally...
Here's how much it could cost for Wisconsin to buy out Paul Chryst's contract
It could have cost the University of Wisconsin nearly $20 million to buy out the rest of Paul Chryst's contract as football coach, but the sides negotiated a smaller sum. The exact figure Chryst was due wasn't clear because his contract contained some uncertainties about liquidated damages. And athletic director Chris McIntosh didn't reveal at a news conference Sunday night what amount Chryst will get from UW.
Wisconsin reacts to an exhibition men's hockey loss
University of Wisconsin men's hockey players Mike Vorlicky and Cruz Lucius and coach Tony Granato discuss a 3-2 overtime loss to Lakehead in an exhibition game on Sunday. Hopes for a quick improvement for the Badgers' scoring woes from last season weren't evident Sunday.
