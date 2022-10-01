ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

big10central.com

8-figure buyouts for college football coaches? No big deal. [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Oct. 4—We in Iowa may think our football friends in two of our border states have gone round the bend. They haven't. They're simply trying to function in their insane world. Nebraska will pay Scott Frost $15 million to no longer be the head football coach at its state university in Lincoln. It would have been just $7.5 million had the school waited until Oct. 1, but losing to Georgia Southern at home makes everyone never want to see you on their sideline again.
LINCOLN, NE
big10central.com

Wisconsin makes gain in volleyball poll after weekend sweep

Victories over Penn State and Illinois helped the University of Wisconsin volleyball team move up one spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Badgers (9-3) are No. 7 in this week’s poll. The top six teams were unchanged with Texas (11-0) a unanimous No. 1...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Penn State football fans say expanded alcohol sales add to 'good football, good environment' [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Oct. 2—UNIVERSITY PARK — Alcohol was available to all fans 21 and older at Beaver Stadium during Saturday's game between Penn State and Northwestern. It came after the Penn State board of trustees approved the expanded sale of alcohol in the stadium on Sept. 23 and picked the matchup with the Wildcats as the test run five days later.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

AP College Football Rankings: Alabama Claims No. 1 Spot in Week 6 Poll

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. Locations. AP Top 25 Reality Check: Lance Leipold's unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks finally...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
big10central.com

Here's how much it could cost for Wisconsin to buy out Paul Chryst's contract

It could have cost the University of Wisconsin nearly $20 million to buy out the rest of Paul Chryst's contract as football coach, but the sides negotiated a smaller sum. The exact figure Chryst was due wasn't clear because his contract contained some uncertainties about liquidated damages. And athletic director Chris McIntosh didn't reveal at a news conference Sunday night what amount Chryst will get from UW.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin reacts to an exhibition men's hockey loss

University of Wisconsin men's hockey players Mike Vorlicky and Cruz Lucius and coach Tony Granato discuss a 3-2 overtime loss to Lakehead in an exhibition game on Sunday. Hopes for a quick improvement for the Badgers' scoring woes from last season weren't evident Sunday.
MADISON, WI

