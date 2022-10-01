ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

cybersecurity-insiders.com

Cyber Attack on New Zealand Pinnacle Group

Pinnacle Midlands Health’s computer network was disrupted by some hackers, leading to personal data loss and termination of some emergency services. The cyber incident took place on September 28th this year and the IT staff noted the developments on time and pulled the infected servers offline. Justin Butcher, the...
HEALTH SERVICES
cybersecurity-insiders.com

FBI issues warning on “Pig Butchering”

FBI has issued a warning for crypto investors to be vigilant about Pig Butchering. To those who know little about the term in Cryptocurrency investment, here’s a gist of it. It is nothing but winning the trust of investors and somehow pressurizing them to deposit more and more into wallets and websites that are eventually controlled by threat actors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Cyber Attack on Australia Telstra leads to a data breach after Optus

Almost two weeks ago, Australia’s largest Telecom operator, Optus, disclosed that it became a target of a sophisticated cyber attack that led to information steal of its customers. Now, on Tuesday, another communication firm in Australia reported the same. However, the difference is that the second attack wasn’t massive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cybersecurity-insiders.com

2023 Data Security Report

The DATA SECURITY REPORT will reveal how enterprises are protecting sensitive data at rest, data in motion, and data in use, including key drivers, adoption trends, challenges, technologies, and investment priorities. This report is created to explore the state of vulnerability management and how organizations are protecting themselves against advanced...
COMPUTERS
#Personal Data#Data Theft#Data Breach#Data Protection#Russian#Ics#Ot Ics Technology#Sophos#Mr1#Sca
cybersecurity-insiders.com

US Government defense data stolen by Malware

Information is out that an advanced persistent threat group has reportedly stolen data from the US Defense servers with the help of CovalentStealer Malware. And news is out that the information steal was taking place from the past 10 months, with the initial access got Microsoft Exchange Servers from January last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Difference between Information Security and Cybersecurity

There is a confusion among a few that the terms Information Security and Cybersecurity are the same as the two areas take the same strides to a large extent. But technically in practical, both are different, and here’s a brief explanation to prove. Information Security- Protection of information and...
COMPUTERS

