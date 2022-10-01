Read full article on original website
Cyber Attack on New Zealand Pinnacle Group
Pinnacle Midlands Health’s computer network was disrupted by some hackers, leading to personal data loss and termination of some emergency services. The cyber incident took place on September 28th this year and the IT staff noted the developments on time and pulled the infected servers offline. Justin Butcher, the...
FBI issues warning on “Pig Butchering”
FBI has issued a warning for crypto investors to be vigilant about Pig Butchering. To those who know little about the term in Cryptocurrency investment, here’s a gist of it. It is nothing but winning the trust of investors and somehow pressurizing them to deposit more and more into wallets and websites that are eventually controlled by threat actors.
Cyber Attack on Australia Telstra leads to a data breach after Optus
Almost two weeks ago, Australia’s largest Telecom operator, Optus, disclosed that it became a target of a sophisticated cyber attack that led to information steal of its customers. Now, on Tuesday, another communication firm in Australia reported the same. However, the difference is that the second attack wasn’t massive...
2023 Data Security Report
The DATA SECURITY REPORT will reveal how enterprises are protecting sensitive data at rest, data in motion, and data in use, including key drivers, adoption trends, challenges, technologies, and investment priorities. This report is created to explore the state of vulnerability management and how organizations are protecting themselves against advanced...
US Government defense data stolen by Malware
Information is out that an advanced persistent threat group has reportedly stolen data from the US Defense servers with the help of CovalentStealer Malware. And news is out that the information steal was taking place from the past 10 months, with the initial access got Microsoft Exchange Servers from January last year.
Twitter employees are venting on social media and in private forums about Elon Musk's agreement to buy Twitter
Twitter employees are venting their frustration on social media and in forums after the company confirmed plans to accept the Elon Musk deal.
World's first fusion reactor will be open in UK by 2040
The UK Government has committed to operationalizing the world's first commercial nuclear fusion reactor by 2040. Once complete, the facility (which in theory could offer virtually infinite clean energy) will be constructed in West Burton, Nottinghamshire. If successful, this would be very fitting for a nation that produced the world's...
Europe’s tech winter will inspire a new generation of founders
The typical European unicorn founder walked away from a Canary Wharf bank in 2008 with an idea about how to make banking better and a severance package.
Difference between Information Security and Cybersecurity
There is a confusion among a few that the terms Information Security and Cybersecurity are the same as the two areas take the same strides to a large extent. But technically in practical, both are different, and here’s a brief explanation to prove. Information Security- Protection of information and...
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam
