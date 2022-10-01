Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis’ Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster Crowned Champions at Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's tennis players Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster concluded the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall as the tournament champions on Sunday, winning the doubles match and both singles matches on their way to victory. The winning duo of Ferreira and Foster started the day with a victory in...
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis Wins Five Matches on Day Two of Alabama Four-In-The-Fall
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's tennis team went undefeated in singles matches on Saturday as both UA pairs advanced to the next round of the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Enzo Aguiard and Roan Jones earned a 6-4 win in doubles over Mercer's Nem Stefanovic...
rolltide.com
Full Week of October Baseball on Deck for Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball enters the month of October with another full week of practice at The Joe. The Crimson Tide opens the new week with a 2:30 p.m. CT practice on Monday. Tuesday features a practice-scrimmage split with a 2:30 p.m. start followed by a 4 p.m. first pitch in the intrasquad. Alabama continues with the 2:30/4 p.m. schedule on Thursday and Friday before closing out the week on Saturday. The Saturday slate opens with an 11:30 a.m. workout followed by a 1 p.m. scrimmage.
rolltide.com
Jahmyr Gibbs Selected as SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is the first of his Crimson Tide career and UA's fourth as a team this season. Offensive Player of the Week. Rushed...
rolltide.com
Alabama Swimming and Diving Wins Season Openers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark./CLEVELAND, Miss. – The Alabama swimming and diving men's and women's teams opened the 2022-23 seasons against different schools, in different states, at different times, but the outcome was the same, a Friday afternoon Crimson Tide victory. The Tide women opened their season by beating Southeastern Conference rival...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Concludes Opening Day of Alabama Four-In-The-Fall
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's tennis team kicked off its season Friday, opening the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. In their first time competing in crimson and white, Rebeka Kern and Klara Milicevic captured a win in both doubles and singles play. The duo defeated Tereza Dejnozkova and Otoha Aoki of South Alabama 7-6 (4) in doubles. Kern also won a singles match against Emily Casati of Illinois 6-2, 6-3, while Milicevic defeated Sydney Clarke of UAB 6-3, 7-5.
rolltide.com
No. 2/2 Alabama Rushes Past No. 20/19 Arkansas, 49-26
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The No. 2/2 Alabama football team piled up 317 rushing yards and tallied five rushing touchdowns on its way to a 49-26 win at No. 19/20 Arkansas Saturday inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Crimson Tide on the ground, compiling a...
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Tennis Sends Three to ITA All-American Championships
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Three Alabama women's tennis players open competition this week at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina. Ola Pitak kicks things off in the singles pre-qualifying round set to start at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, while Loudmilla Bencheikh and Petra Sedlackova begin play in the singles qualifying round on Monday.
