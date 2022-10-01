TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball enters the month of October with another full week of practice at The Joe. The Crimson Tide opens the new week with a 2:30 p.m. CT practice on Monday. Tuesday features a practice-scrimmage split with a 2:30 p.m. start followed by a 4 p.m. first pitch in the intrasquad. Alabama continues with the 2:30/4 p.m. schedule on Thursday and Friday before closing out the week on Saturday. The Saturday slate opens with an 11:30 a.m. workout followed by a 1 p.m. scrimmage.

