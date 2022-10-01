ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada Department of Corrections Director resigns following escape of inmate

(The Center Square) – Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned Friday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak has announced. Sisolak requested Daniels’ resignation following the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who was serving a life sentence for murder, from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. Though missing since Friday, NDOC did not report the incident until Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU

DOJ finds Nevada unnecessarily segregates children with behavioral health issues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Justice says the State of Nevada unnecessarily segregates children with behavioral health disabilities in institutions. They have concluded the state subjects these children to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Furthermore, they concluded Nevada also violated the ADA by...
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
Fox5 KVVU

Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Police Union endorses Catherine Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in her re-election bid. The NPU represents approximately 700 law enforcement officers in the state of Nevada. “The Nevada Police Union stands with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto because she stands up for Nevada police,” said...
Fox5 KVVU

State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life. Nevada will offer the program to all...
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
Thrillist

How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November

Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday

The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm Up. Ma, he...
