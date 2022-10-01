Read full article on original website
Related
Timesheets reveal warden who NDOC says resigned in July remains on payroll
obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators reveal a warden, who the Nevada Department of Corrections previously said resigned, continues to get paid.
Escaped Nevada convict back in maximum security prison
A convicted murderer who escaped Southern Desert Correctional Facility in Indian Springs is back in maximum security prison in Ely.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada Department of Corrections Director resigns following escape of inmate
(The Center Square) – Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned Friday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak has announced. Sisolak requested Daniels’ resignation following the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who was serving a life sentence for murder, from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. Though missing since Friday, NDOC did not report the incident until Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
DOJ finds Nevada unnecessarily segregates children with behavioral health issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Justice says the State of Nevada unnecessarily segregates children with behavioral health disabilities in institutions. They have concluded the state subjects these children to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Furthermore, they concluded Nevada also violated the ADA by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police among Nevada agencies getting new funding
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured funding for three police departments in the state of Nevada. The police departments will get money awarded to them through community project funding. Sparks PD will be getting $1.4 million to help upgrade...
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
Joey Gilbert still believes he won, but abandons fight over Nevada primary loss to Joe Lombardo
Reno attorney Joey Gilbert has abandoned his effort to prove the Republican primary election for governor was rigged, although he still wishes he could've pursued his concerns further in court. The official statewide count certified by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office shows him losing by 26,000 votes to Clark County Sheriff Joe...
Fox5 KVVU
Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Police Union endorses Catherine Cortez Masto
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in her re-election bid. The NPU represents approximately 700 law enforcement officers in the state of Nevada. “The Nevada Police Union stands with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto because she stands up for Nevada police,” said...
Fox5 KVVU
State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life. Nevada will offer the program to all...
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets nearly $9 million under new gun law
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting nearly $9 million from the Biden administration under its new gun control act. These funds are part of awards being distributed by the Department of Education totaling nearly $1 billion. The administration hopes these grants will provide “safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On the Record: Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Lisa Cano Burkhead
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead said her role is much bigger than the official position description, saying it's about “paving the path” for future generations and a voice to speak up for Nevada’s families. The post On the Record: Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Lisa Cano Burkhead appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Reward for information in 5 Nevada wild horse killings doubles to $20,000
A reward of $20,000 is on offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed five wild horses in northern Nevada last year.
Nevada Department of Corrections director resigns after prison break
The head of the Nevada Department of Corrections has resigned a week after a convicted murderer was able to escape Southern Desert Correctional Center.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday
The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4. Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings. Warm Up. Ma, he...
BLM officers to use body-worn cameras, policy says
A new policy requiring law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management to deploy body-worn cameras could have wide implications in Nevada, where 67% of land in the state is under BLM control.
Fox5 KVVU
Founder of ‘Honor 58′ movement continues random acts of kindness for victims of mass shootings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from New York is proving just how far one act of kindness can go. New York resident Tommy Maher created the “Honor 58″ movement after 1 October, but five years later, he continues honoring victims of mass shooting throughout the country.
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
Comments / 0