Read full article on original website
Related
jimmiepride.com
Kalli Hegerle and Ellie Holen earn GPAC Player of the Week honors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa-- Kalli Hegerle (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) and Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) from the second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team were recognized by the conference office as Attacker and Defender of the Week. Hegerle hit .408 in three matches for the Jimmies last week, totaling 35 kills. She also...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies 2nd after 36 holes at Yellow Jacket Fall Invite
BILLINGS, Mont.-- The University of Jamestown men's golf team is in second place after the first day of the Yellow Jacket Fall Invite, hosted by Montana State University-Billings at the par 72, 6802-yard Lake Hills Golf Course. Thirty-six holes were played Monday with the final 18 set to begin at...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies wrap up fall season with win over VCSU
Payton Smith (SO/Snohomish, WA), Alex Tolbert (SO/Santa Clara, CA), and Hayden Brown (JR/Buckeye, AZ) each hit solo home runs in helping the University of Jamestown baseball team to a 5-4 win over Valley City State (N.D.) University Monday evening at Jack Brown Stadium. The Jimmies finish the fall portion of...
What the horse wants, it gets
But Halo seems to perform better after she's had a little outburst.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Dakota’s Deepest Lake Is Less Than An hour From BisMan
Some interesting local legends about this salty lake located in Kidder County.
Gas prices in some North Dakota counties above the national average
Places like Ward County are already seeing cheaper gas prices with an average of $3.60 per gallon, the same as the east side of the state, thanks to more gasoline supplied to them.
Mobile home park increases lot rent by $400
Spicer said since the change in ownership, no one has ever stopped by to talk or keep the property clean.
KFYR-TV
Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With a person now charged in her killing, the cold case of Anita Knutson has returned to the forefront of the minds of many in Minot. Now, her case will take center stage for a special episode of the investigative serial ‘Cold Justice’ Saturday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFYR-TV
White Shield couple donates narcotics dogs to McLean County Sheriff’s Department in memory of grandsons they lost
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - Sometimes, the bad things that happen in life inspire some of the greatest, unexpected outcomes. There’s a good example of that in McLean County. Grandparents mourning the loss of two young grandsons found a way to honor their memories and keep their county a little safer at the same time. What they did, is good news for the entire state of North Dakota.
kvrr.com
No Charges In Enderlin School Bus Crash Due To Medical Emergency
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There will be no charges filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
5-month-old baby dies in Carrington daycare
CARRINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A 5-month-old baby boy has reportedly died after Carrington Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at an in-home daycare in Carrington on Monday, Sept. 26. According to a Foster County State’s Attorney, the baby was air flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he later died. There is […]
Who Killed Anita Knutson? The 100th Episode Of ‘Cold Justice’ Looks Into 2007 North Dakota Stabbing
Since 2007 the community of Minot, North Dakota has been haunted by a disturbing question: Who stabbed 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson to death?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola probed that mystery as they tackled the series’ 100th case. They worked alongside Det. Carmen Asham, Det. Mikali Talbott, and Chief John Klug of the Minot Police Dept, as well as other local investigators. The Minot PD gave the “Cold Justice” team access to voluminous evidence in the high-profile homicide, which has attracted attention from the FBI, reporters, and podcasters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
Let's face it. Big towns get all the press, Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Jamestown, bla bla bla. North Dakota is full of small-town charm if you just take the time to look for it. I came across an article on the website Far & Wide, "The Coolest Small Towns In America" that caught my eye.
Comments / 0