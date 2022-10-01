Read full article on original website
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
5 Things to Do this Week in Asheville, North Carolina
Every Sunday, Macaroni KID Asheville shares five things to do with your kids in/near Asheville, North Carolina over the coming week. Here are my picks for the five things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Come on out...
Dreamy Cabin Near Asheville, North Carolina Has Us in a Mountain State of Mind
All of us could use a dreamy mountain getaway, and the Black Bear Summit Cabin will not disappoint. Located on the outskirts of Asheville, North Carolina and tucked inside of a small private gated community, you'll find this gem-of-a-destination. This cabin is so peaceful and 'homey' with all the comforts you desire. The breathtaking views combined with fantastic weather will have you in vacation mode pretty quickly. This mountain cabin getaway is SO inviting, the views and the accommodations are beyond incredible.
Ian's uncertain impact disrupts travel plans for many at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hurricane Ian has left uncertainty in its wake for travelers attempting to get to or through Florida -- even in Asheville. As passengers headed to the Asheville Regional Airport Friday, Sept. 30 expecting to board flights or make connections for multiple destinations, they were being told their flights were canceled.
St. James AME Church celebrates grand reopening after being closed several years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local church is opening its doors once again. Saint James A.M.E. Church hosted a grand reopening service Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 in downtown Asheville. The church closed its doors for several years due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovations. On Sunday, the church community celebrated...
Made to Last: Grove Arcade’s Original Store Turns 20
Twenty years ago, Mountain Bizworks, a local nonprofit designed to promote entrepreneurship in the region, had a vision. “They wanted to provide an outlet for the artists and craftspeople of Western North Carolina where they could sell their creations,” says Melinda Knies, owner of Mountain Made, a retail shop in Asheville’s Grove Arcade. “This also involved helping them understand how to appeal to the public and how to price their goods.”
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
1 dead in fatal Asheville crash
A person died in Asheville on Friday following a fatal crash Asheville Police Department says.
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
McDowell County teenager last seen early Sunday morning, Oct. 2
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Noah Reid Allen, 16, was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials say. He is described as a white male who...
Power restored in Greenville County following storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Part of U.S. 74 West (Andrew Jackson Highway) in Rutherford County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle fire. According to the NCDOT, the fire started about 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 176, near Rutherfordton and U.S. 221. The right lane was closed...
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club
Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
Fox News report misstates Asheville crime rate
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
How is Asheville addressing panhandling?
Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
The Biltmore, America’s most elaborate private residence, is fit for a king
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – We don’t have castles in the United States -- not really, anyway – and we don’t have royalty. But if we did, they would look like this:. * 250 rooms, including 33 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, three kitchens, two elevators and 65 fireplaces.
