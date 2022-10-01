Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit
TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
KTBS
The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick…
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex? Jefferson, Tx
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick's Where in the ArkLaTex? duties. He headed to Jefferson, Texas. The first stop was to check out the 6th Annual Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Dance benefiting Shriners Children's Hospital in Shreveport. It's every Friday and Saturday evening in October at 6:30pm and 7:00pm. Donations are welcome. It's at 118 E Henderson St., Jefferson, Texas. Call 903-665-8966 or visit The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Facebook page.
Northeast Texas’s Best Fall Festivals in 2022
Festivals can be a fun way to bring you and your family closer together. There’s nothing like a good laugh to create unforgettable memories. Kicking off the fall with a splash of festivity might be just what you need to cure your end of summer blues. There are a...
KLTV
Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment, upwards of $40K
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hay baler caught fire and burned about ten acres near Lindale. Crews were called around 1 p.m. to County Road 433, near the Target Distribution Center. “You don’t have no control over fire; it goes fast. I couldn’t believe, couldn’t believe how fast that...
One Longview, TX Woman Has a Great Idea for Budget Halloween Decorating ’22
I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
ssnewstelegram.com
Local 'First Monday Trade Days' barn opens this weekend
Angela Price, member of the board for Blue Santa in Hopkins County will be assisting Vanessa Morgan with her very first “First Monday Trade Days” event here in Sulphur Springs. Morgan began collecting donations in late August for her “Charity Barn” at 605 County Road 1173. In a...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Haunts and Scares around East Texas this year
Cost: $20-$30 Have you ever been to a Halloween haunted house that scared you so badly, just thinking of it gives you shivers? That’s what World of Khaos’ haunted houses in Tyler, TX are like. They go the extra the mile to tap into your deepest fears. Spooktacular...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale
Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
1 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas copper theft from petroleum company
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested and another is still at large after they allegedly stole copper from an East Texas petroleum production company. The theft took place on Aug. 5 at the Arcadia Operating LLC in Titus County, which is off of Farm to Market Highway 71 near the Maple Springs […]
KLTV
East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many dog owners say one particular breed gets a bad rap. Since 2007, October has been National Pitbull Awareness Month, the goal being to raise awareness and bust myths. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood and...
Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after Longview crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person has died following a pedestrian crash in Longview early Tuesday morning, according to Longview Police. Officials said they responded to the scene at the 2400 block of E. Cotton Street at around 4:45 a.m. where a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a passenger car. Police said […]
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
East Texans encourage voters to turn out at the polls during rally
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rally took place on Sunday to raise awareness on various issues affecting our community. Call for Action ETX hosted the event at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. They covered many topics such as human rights and the importance of voting. “We want them to be more educated on the […]
Comments / 0