High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch
Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit
TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Polish-born Mother Frances Siedliska founded the order of religious known as the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1875. Years later in the 1930s, 16 sisters came to Tyler from Chicago to operate the city’s first hospital.
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment, upwards of $40K
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hay baler caught fire and burned about ten acres near Lindale. Crews were called around 1 p.m. to County Road 433, near the Target Distribution Center. “You don’t have no control over fire; it goes fast. I couldn’t believe, couldn’t believe how fast that...
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
Nacogdoches Police Agency Issuing Handicapped Parking Citations
A few years ago, as my mother was getting weaker and weaker due to her cancer treatments and mild dementia, I still vividly remember her thinking about the welfare of others above herself. When I would take her for treatments in Houston, and there was an empty parking space designated...
Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX
Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
Police: Intoxicated man injures Gun Barrel City officers, firefighters outside hotel
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two Gun Barrel City police officers and two firefighters were injured Saturday afternoon after officials say an intoxicated man assaulted them at the back of a hotel. Officers responded to the America's Best Inn and Suites for a report of a suspicious person trying...
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
East Texans encourage voters to turn out at the polls during rally
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rally took place on Sunday to raise awareness on various issues affecting our community. Call for Action ETX hosted the event at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. They covered many topics such as human rights and the importance of voting. “We want them to be more educated on the […]
51-Year-Old David C. Lewandowski Died, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County. The officials stated that Nicholas R. Agustin, 19, was traveling south in [..]
Hilarious One Act Play That Goes Wrong On Stage at CHS
The Tiger Theatre Company at Corsicana High School present The One Act Play That Goes Wrong. Two more performances are left of this non-stop laugh out loud comedy: Saturday, October 1 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://tigertheatreco.ludus.com/index.php. Corsicana High School is located at 3701 W State Hwy 22, Corsicana, TX.
5 arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. The five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton Police Department. The chase started in Van Zandt County and Canton Police Department pursued the suspects […]
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly assaulting 4 police officers, firefighters while on drugs
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Gun Barrel City on Saturday afternoon and is accused of assaulting two police officers and two fire fighters causing moderate injury. Gun Barrel City Police said they responded to America’s Best Inn and Suites after reports of a man trying to break into hotel […]
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
