Palestine, TX

Comments / 1

CandysDirt

Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch

Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
LARUE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX

Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler senior resident gets special surprise visit

TYLER, Texas — For over 20 years, Barbara Kelly lived life to the fullest as a motorcyclist and owned six different bikes during that time. Earlier this year Kelly suffered a fall which resulted in taking a step back from her favorite activities, which included riding. After recovering from physical therapy the staff at The Hamptons of Tyler, where she's a resident there, arranged a special visit from the LongRiders of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Palestine Trade Days Date
KTRE

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Polish-born Mother Frances Siedliska founded the order of religious known as the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1875. Years later in the 1930s, 16 sisters came to Tyler from Chicago to operate the city’s first hospital.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific

Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment, upwards of $40K

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hay baler caught fire and burned about ten acres near Lindale. Crews were called around 1 p.m. to County Road 433, near the Target Distribution Center. “You don’t have no control over fire; it goes fast. I couldn’t believe, couldn’t believe how fast that...
LINDALE, TX
City
Palestine, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX

Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
HENDERSON, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Hilarious One Act Play That Goes Wrong On Stage at CHS

The Tiger Theatre Company at Corsicana High School present The One Act Play That Goes Wrong. Two more performances are left of this non-stop laugh out loud comedy: Saturday, October 1 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://tigertheatreco.ludus.com/index.php. Corsicana High School is located at 3701 W State Hwy 22, Corsicana, TX.
CORSICANA, TX
KLTV

DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

