Russell, KS

Hays Post

⛳ FHSU's Rader sixth, Tigers tie for seventh at Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Golf finished in a tie for seventh at the Washburn Invitational, held this week at the Topeka Country Club. Jackson Rader tied for sixth individually, shooting 4-over par over three rounds at the par-71 venue. Rader was consistent throughout the tournament, carding...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tigers women play to draw at No. 11 Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma on Sunday. UCO took the lead in the first half but they committed an own goal in the second half that leveled the score. Fort Hays State remained unbeaten at 8-0-4 (3-0-2 MIAA) and Central Oklahoma moved to 8-1-2 (3-1-1). Central Oklahoma took the lead in the 15th minute when Lauren Piper bent a well-placed free kick into the corner of the net. The Bronchos held a 1-0 lead at the half. The Tigers picked up the equalizer midway through the second half when a throw in fromEmily Hutchings sailed into the box. Ariella Mesa and a Broncho defender both went up for headers and it struck the Broncho player, redirecting the ball into their own goal.
EDMOND, OK
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women receiving votes on latest United Soccer Coaches poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State Women's Soccer is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, posted on Tuesday, October 4. After a shutout win over Newman and a draw with then No. 11 ranked Central Oklahoma last week, the Tigers received votes for the poll the first time this season. Central Missouri (No. 3) and Central Oklahoma (No. 21) represent the MIAA in the Top 25 this week, while Fort Hays State is the lone MIAA team in the receiving votes section.
HAYS, KS
Russell, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

2 hospitalized after I-70 pickup rollover crash

TREGO COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Austin R. Luero, 19, Shafter, California was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the WaKeeney exit. The pickup left the roadway...
TREGO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas AG announces grants for Hays-based Options

TOPEKA — A Hays organization has been awarded nearly $77,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced last week. Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Inc., was awarded grants to support the following programs in 18 area counties:. • $31,970 to...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Portion of Pine closed Monday for waterline work

On Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of the day. For more information, call (785) 628-7350. — City of Hays.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Postponement of Pine Street closing in Hays

The closure of Pine Street just south of 6th Street in Hays originally planned for today is being postponed until Monday, October 10th. On Monday, October 10th, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of 6th Street for waterline work. 6th Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of that day.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NWS: Hot, dry, windy Monday raises wildfire concerns

The National Weather Service is warning that a hot, dry and windy Monday will increase the risk of wildfires to start the week. "Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that may produce a spark in these conditions this afternoon," the NWS said. Sustained wind of 16 to 22 mph will...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman

The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Options sets events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Purple Light Nights October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Options Domestic & Sexual Violence Services is bringing awareness to our communities through several awareness and educational events. Options invites community members to take action, prevent domestic violence, and support survivors. Options is excited to be hosting three tree...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Schmidt Foundation awards $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank

On Sept. 16, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank in Hays. Theresa Hill, food bank director, said the food bank has been struggling to meet the food needs of local households. As of early September, she said the food bank shelves were almost bare, and the food bank had been spending about $1,000 a month to purchase food.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
