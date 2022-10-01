ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall, TX
Texas Food & Drinks
Rockwall, TX
cravedfw

Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories

The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

This Beautiful Multigenerational Home Might Make You Want to Move in With Your Parents

Multigenerational. It’s a word previously used by all 5th-grade teachers to confuse kids during the spelling bee. Now it’s a fairly common word. Multigenerational is used to describe a home where grandparents, parents, and children all live together. If you ever watched the television show The Waltons, (you know, “Good night John-Boy”) that was an example of a multigenerational home.
BURLESON, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Small towns are becoming Boomtowns!!!

Over the last decade, more and more people have moved across the DFW area into towns that were once very small. Now, towns that were once among the smallest in the metroplex have now become Boomtowns over the last decade. Ricks talks with some listeners living in DFW towns to share the reasons why these small towns have become bigger and bigger.
DALLAS, TX

