Did you know these eateries serve the best cinnamon rolls in Dallas?
It's the fall season and slowly and somewhat surely the weather is turning in Texas; sooner or later weekend mornings will be filled with sweaters, sweatpants, hot coffee, and cinnamon rolls.
Check out the best chili cook-offs & festivals in Texas: Report
Chili in Texas is probably just as important as steaks, barbecue, TexMex, and other food staples the Lone Star States has to offer.
Taco Tuesday: Where to eat the best tacos around Dallas
We know one of your favorite foods to eat for breakfast, lunch, and especially dinner is tacos, but do you know where to find the best taco spot in North Texas?
CandysDirt
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
KDAF
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.
KDAF
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
Flower Mound firefighter dies of cancer
A Flower Mound firefighter has died at the age of 33. Flower Mound Fire Department announced the death of G. Wade Cannon in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
KDAF
One-way fares as low as $29: Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announces major winter sale
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced one of its biggest sales of the year, a winter sale with fares as low as $29 for a one-way trip.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
Woman shot to death two blocks from Fair Park
A woman has died after being shot in South Dallas Monday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m., sending police to an address on Lagow Street, two blocks from Fair Park.
dallasexpress.com
Cottonwood Art Festival Sculpts Its Way Into Memories
The Cottonwood Art Festival began in 1969 and has been held on the first weekend of May and October in Richardson, Texas ever since. This year the festival showcases over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. It has been called one of the most...
Police departments, communities prepare for 'Texas Night Out'
Police Departments across the state are gearing up an October tradition: the Texas version of National Night Out. It’s an event in which police and the communities they serve hang out and get to know each other.
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
This Beautiful Multigenerational Home Might Make You Want to Move in With Your Parents
Multigenerational. It’s a word previously used by all 5th-grade teachers to confuse kids during the spelling bee. Now it’s a fairly common word. Multigenerational is used to describe a home where grandparents, parents, and children all live together. If you ever watched the television show The Waltons, (you know, “Good night John-Boy”) that was an example of a multigenerational home.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Small towns are becoming Boomtowns!!!
Over the last decade, more and more people have moved across the DFW area into towns that were once very small. Now, towns that were once among the smallest in the metroplex have now become Boomtowns over the last decade. Ricks talks with some listeners living in DFW towns to share the reasons why these small towns have become bigger and bigger.
