Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball

Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Legendary Pueblo HS basketball coach Roland Lavetter dies at 82

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Legendary Pueblo High School basketball coach Roland Lavetter passed away over the weekend at the age of 82. He coached the Warriors to back-to-back state titles in 1977 and 1978. Pueblo dedicated its basketball facility to Lavetter in 2019. He was inducted into the Pima...
TUCSON, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Tucson, AZ
College Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
Local
Arizona College Basketball
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as two-score favorites at Arizona

The Oregon Ducks opened as two-score favorites against the Arizona Wildcats. The No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) for their game Saturday (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Arizona Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line moved to 10.5. Oregon is 3-2...
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's win over Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats won their Pac-12 home opener Saturday night with an explosive 43-20 victory over Colorado. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On his overall takeaways from the game: “Our guys...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
TUCSON, AZ
Person
Kerr Kriisa
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Tommy Lloyd
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Lute Olson
Person
Jason Terry
247Sports

Buffs embarrassed by Arizona – changes needed during the bye

Following another blowout loss Saturday night, this time at the hands of an Arizona Wildcats team that will likely struggle to find another win on its schedule, the Karl Dorrell experiment should be all but finished. The situation surrounding the Colorado program has quickly gone from bad-to-worse-to-untenable. It isn’t just...
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
TUCSON, AZ
#Nba#Red Blue#The Arizona Wildcats#Wildcats
shsthepapercut.com

Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego

Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
TUCSON, AZ
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Tucson, Arizona

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Tucson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Tucson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
iheart.com

Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season

Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
TUCSON, AZ

