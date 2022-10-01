Read full article on original website
White Sox’s Tony La Russa retires: Ex-Mets star is ‘perfect fit,’ former Yankees coach in the mix
It’s the end of the road for Tony La Russa. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports the Chicago White Sox manager is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. La Russ, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been away from the team since August 30. Nightengale reports the three-time World Series champion was advised to retire after being diagnosed with heart problems which required the installation of a pacemaker.
Cubs' David Ross Sings Willie Harris Praises as Manager Candidate
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cubs release amazing drone video tour of Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, has long been and remains one of the most beautiful ballparks in baseball. Despite being built in 1914, it has stood the test of time albeit without some modern amenities. Still, it has provided wonderful memories for fans of America’s Game, both new...
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Is anyone even watching anymore?
It’s game 159? The White Sox playoff hopes died a while ago. Nothing matters anymore. Nothing has mattered in a while. There’s good news, however. (All the best to Tony as much as we dislike him as a manager, he deserves to go home and live healthy.) The...
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Padres 5, White Sox 2
The White Sox continue their series against the Padres, and this is how Miguel Cairo lined them up. With only five games left in 2022, José Abreu gets the evening off. We also got a preview of the pitching rotation for the remainder of the year. Davis Martin will start the final game for the White Sox, which is something I hope to not say next year.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Padres 5, White Sox 2
On Saturday night, San Diego defeated Chicago, 5-2, at Petco Park. The Padres move to 87-71, two games ahead of the Phillies for the second NL wild card spot. The White Sox drop to 78-80, already eliminated from playoff contention and needing three wins in the final four games to end the season at .500.
South Side Sox
SSS on the Farm Podcast 35 — Birmingham Barons 2022 season review
Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Birmingham Barons. Hey, did you know the Barons had a better record without all those blue-chip prospects added as part of Project Birmingham?. See, you’ll learn some stuff:. How José Rodríguez went from 98-pound weakling...
MLB・
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to Retire on Monday
Report: White Sox' Tony La Russa to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will retire on Monday. La Russa had one more year left on his contract. Nightengale reports there are plans for...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 3
The White Sox clinched the pennant while waiting out a rain delay in St. Louis against the Browns. When the game was finally played, the Sox made it official by shutting out St. Louis, 4-0, behind Frank Owen. That year, the Sox would go 93-58-3, beating out the New York Highlanders by three games.
South Side Sox
End of the ride (again)
Early Sunday morning, USA Today writer Bob Nightengale reported that Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be announcing his retirement on Monday. And as exciting as the news is, we’re not linking to Nightengale’s piece, which is his usual incomprehensible garble, bow-tied with the gaslighting of White Sox fans.
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Takes Game One of the World Series
On Oct. 3, 1945, the Chicago Cubs defeated Hall of Famer Hal Newhouser for the victory in the World Series opener.
Jason Heyward Sends Emotional Farewell to Cubs Fans
Chicago Cubs longtime outfielder Jason Heyward had kind words for Cubs fans as his time with the organization comes to a close.
South Side Sox
Padres find a way to want it less than the White Sox
Talk about a White Soxy way to make the playoffs. In the middle of a listless, 2-1 loss against a South Side squad long eliminated from the playoffs despite playing in the worst (second-worst?, please, let’s not debate it) division in baseball, the San Diego Padres learned that they made the playoffs. Once the champagne dries, the Friars can send thank-you notes to the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers for not wanting October baseball any more than they did.
Caissie on Cubs winning another title: ‘We can do it again’
Owen Caissie has played with and crossed paths with a number of the top prospects in the Cubs farm system over the last two seasons. So, from what he’s seen, does the system have the talent to replicate what the last core did in bringing a championship to the North Side?
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry batting leadoff for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Zach McKinstry as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry will bat leadoff and start at second base Sunday while Christopher Morel takes the afternoon off. McKinstry has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points...
Yardbarker
The Cubs Release A Must-See Video To Honor The Fans
With the regular season drawing to a close and the postseason approaching fast, now is a time for several teams who will not be one of the 12 heading to October baseball to reflect on the season and unpack everything that came along with it. The Chicago Cubs are one...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly will announce his retirement Monday: ‘Health is more important than the game’
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step. Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change. La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. “Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever ...
