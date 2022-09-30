Elon Musk and SpaceX recently declared they were “one step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship.”. The reference was to the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket that’s perched at Starbase on Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville. The Federal Aviation Administration announced in June after a two year-study that SpaceX could expand its footprint on Boca Chica. The FAA, however, did not grant a rocket launch license. It cited 75 actions SpaceX needs to take to mitigate environmental concerns.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO