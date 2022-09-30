ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Women's Golf Back in Action at Golf Iconic Classic on Monday

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's golf team is set to compete at the Golf Iconic Classic from Monday through Wednesday at the NMSU Golf Course. Tournament Format. The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with play starting at 9:30 a.m.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Student-Athlete of the Week: Luanna Emiliano

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Luanna Emiliano, of the volleyball team, is the Student-Athlete of the Week. Last week, Emiliano recorded 87 assists, 27 digs, four kills, three aces, and two blocks helping...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Drops WAC Match at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team fell 3-0 to the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday at the Spartan Soccer Complex to close out the opening week of Western Athletic Conference play. The Spartans (4-3-1, 1-0-1 WAC) got on...
SAN JOSE, CA
ValleyCentral

Edinburg road work scheduled for this week

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Road and Monte Cristo Road, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
EDINBURG, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke

EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
UVALDE, TX
KRGV

Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island

Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Hinojosa: Vallejo can be competitive, despite the negative ads

MCALLEN, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa says Michelle Vallejo can be competitive in the Congressional District 15 race, even though she is being heavily outspent by a her GOP rival. million dollars of so-called dark money has been poured into TV, radio and digital ads, as...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

SpaceX’s Reach Goes Beyond Rocket Launches

Elon Musk and SpaceX recently declared they were “one step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship.”. The reference was to the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket that’s perched at Starbase on Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville. The Federal Aviation Administration announced in June after a two year-study that SpaceX could expand its footprint on Boca Chica. The FAA, however, did not grant a rocket launch license. It cited 75 actions SpaceX needs to take to mitigate environmental concerns.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Explosion suspected in Weslaco restaurant collapse

WESLACO, Texas — Firefighters suspect an explosion caused a restaurant building to collapse Monday morning in South Texas. The Weslaco Fire Department reported that the collapse took place about 8 a.m. It occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Palmos. Local media, citing a city spokesperson, identified the...
WESLACO, TX
texassignal.com

The Sole Gubernatorial Debate

The one and only debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will be held tonight in Edinburg. The debate will begin at 7:00 CST and will air on Nexstar stations around the state. There will not be a live audience for the debate, allegedly per the request of Abbott...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Pumpkin spice and everything nice at this Top Performer

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
MCALLEN, TX
inforney.com

Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border

(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Motorcycle rider killed in early morning accident

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road. Police said the rider approached the […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Eight Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported eight of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 17. Between Sept. 17 and 30, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. reported that two employees from the 107th District Court, one employee from the Auditor’s Office, one employee from the Sheriff’s Office, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

