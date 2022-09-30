Read full article on original website
Sophia Tejeda Paces Women's Golf in First Round of Golf Iconic Classic
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Junior Sophia Tejeda carded a one-under 71 to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team on the first day of the Golf Iconic Classic on Monday at NMSU Golf Course. Tejeda is tied for seventh place and sits four...
Women's Golf Back in Action at Golf Iconic Classic on Monday
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's golf team is set to compete at the Golf Iconic Classic from Monday through Wednesday at the NMSU Golf Course. Tournament Format. The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with play starting at 9:30 a.m.
Student-Athlete of the Week: Luanna Emiliano
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Luanna Emiliano, of the volleyball team, is the Student-Athlete of the Week. Last week, Emiliano recorded 87 assists, 27 digs, four kills, three aces, and two blocks helping...
Men's Soccer Drops WAC Match at San Jose State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team fell 3-0 to the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday at the Spartan Soccer Complex to close out the opening week of Western Athletic Conference play. The Spartans (4-3-1, 1-0-1 WAC) got on...
Edinburg road work scheduled for this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Road and Monte Cristo Road, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke
EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
Hurricane Ian impacting South Padre Island
Despite being hundreds of miles away, the impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt along the coast, and beach goers are noticing. Boca Chica Beach and other beach access areas due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Cameron County Judge's Office. In...
Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
My Tejano Awards returns to recognize the past and present of Tejano industry on Oct. 9
MISSION, TX — The annual My Tejano Awards will honor the past and present of Tejano music for their outstanding achievement and contributions at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The event, presented by the Tejano Music Hall of Fame Awards, will feature...
Video: Hinojosa: Vallejo can be competitive, despite the negative ads
MCALLEN, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa says Michelle Vallejo can be competitive in the Congressional District 15 race, even though she is being heavily outspent by a her GOP rival. million dollars of so-called dark money has been poured into TV, radio and digital ads, as...
Elon Musk suggests Cybertruck must be able to cross channel at SPI jetties
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach. “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross […]
SpaceX’s Reach Goes Beyond Rocket Launches
Elon Musk and SpaceX recently declared they were “one step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship.”. The reference was to the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket that’s perched at Starbase on Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville. The Federal Aviation Administration announced in June after a two year-study that SpaceX could expand its footprint on Boca Chica. The FAA, however, did not grant a rocket launch license. It cited 75 actions SpaceX needs to take to mitigate environmental concerns.
Explosion suspected in Weslaco restaurant collapse
WESLACO, Texas — Firefighters suspect an explosion caused a restaurant building to collapse Monday morning in South Texas. The Weslaco Fire Department reported that the collapse took place about 8 a.m. It occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Palmos. Local media, citing a city spokesperson, identified the...
The Sole Gubernatorial Debate
The one and only debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke will be held tonight in Edinburg. The debate will begin at 7:00 CST and will air on Nexstar stations around the state. There will not be a live audience for the debate, allegedly per the request of Abbott...
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Pumpkin spice and everything nice at this Top Performer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning accident
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road. Police said the rider approached the […]
Eight Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported eight of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 17. Between Sept. 17 and 30, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. reported that two employees from the 107th District Court, one employee from the Auditor’s Office, one employee from the Sheriff’s Office, […]
Hidalgo County Under Influenza Alert Amid Rapid Spread Of The Flu
A Flu Alert has been issued for Hidalgo County. The county Health and Human Services Department issued the alert amid a rapid rise in flu cases, and in the number of people being hospitalized with influenza. 24 county residents are in the hospital – 3 in intensive care. County...
