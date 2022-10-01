Read full article on original website
News On 6
Murder Suspect Arrested, 2 Others In Custody After Tulsa Armed Robbery
A murder suspect related to a homicide at a Tulsa hookah lounge is in custody after a Monday afternoon robbery, police say. Tulsa Police said Dominique Jordan was arrested with Raya Moya and Dorian Jordan after they allegedly robbed the Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall near 41st and Yale. Police...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man
Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
News On 6
Student Killed In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game Identified
The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
News On 6
TPD Flock Cameras Help Officers Recover Stolen Car From Arkansas
Tulsa Police say its new flock cameras helped officers catch two teens who were joyriding in a car that was stolen from Arkansas. Officers say they got the notification from the camera that a stolen Mercedes drove past one of the flock cameras just after midnight. Police say they were able to find the car in about four minutes.
News On 6
Tulsa Woman Says She’s Without A Car After Sam's Club Gave It To A Stranger
A Tulsa woman said a Sam's Club employee handed her car keys to someone he thought was the owner, who then took off with the car. She shared her frustrations on social media, which has had millions of views. Heather Simonini said she dropped her car off at the Sam's...
News On 6
TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax
The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
News On 6
Authorities Searching For Missing 66-Year-Old Man On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning for a missing 66-year-old man. Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for Terry McGee after he jumped in the water and never resurfaced. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when...
News On 6
TCSO Addresses Rumors About Incidents At Tulsa State Fair
Tulsa County Deputies are addressing rumors circulating on social media about incidents at the 2022 Tulsa County Fair. "It's getting out here with their friends without parental supervision and then quite frankly running amuck and acting foolish. They TikTok or they snapchat or they Instagram or Facebook or whatever social media it is in these challenges, so 110% I would encourage parents talk to your children about how to act out here," said Capt. Moore.
News On 6
Watch: News On 6's Meredith McCown Tries Food At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State Fair is home to many unique foods, and there are a lot to choose from. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Tuesday morning trying some tasty fair treats.
News On 6
Wagoner Holds Town Hall To Fight Rising Fentanyl Overdoses
The City of Wagoner held a Town Hall to warn everyone about the deadly effects of fentanyl. With the numbers of Fentanyl-linked overdoses rising across Oklahoma, Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said there is more to be done. That’s why the city is partnering with several programs to fight fentanyl...
News On 6
City Of Sapulpa Demolishes Historic Building To Revitalize Downtown
The city of Sapulpa says a historic building in downtown Sapulpa couldn’t be saved but says it will be replaced by something better. City leaders said several buildings are being torn down and new growth will be coming as a result of it. Last week, the historic Tyler Building built in 1909 was torn down. The City of Sapulpa had been working with the owner and the Sapulpa main street organization to save the building for the last four years but the city says the combination of COVID-19, rising costs, and the building becoming unsafe they decided to tear it down.
News On 6
Watch: Paths To Independence Hosts 'Dancing with the Stars'
Some "stars" in Bartlesville will be putting on their dancing shoes for the Paths to Independence "Dancing with the Stars" event is this Saturday. PTI's executive director Clair Bartley and one of the contestants, Annie Saltsman, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming event.
