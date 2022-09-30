Read full article on original website
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast
Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello You Might Have Missed on ‘The Voice’
During The Voice Season 22 premiere on Monday night, Blake Shelton made a pretty awkward comment to new coach Camila Cabello. The pair also established a bit of a rivalry, as Shelton used a few new gimmicks to silence the other coaches. Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello.
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
Mariah Carey Admits She Doesn’t Keep Up With Nick Cannon’s Growing Family
Mariah Carey recently revealed that she is not keeping up with her ex-husband’s ever-growing family. she is solely focused on herself, her career, and her children. She has acknowledged that she has no interest in getting to know Nick Cannon’s baby mamas and their respective children. Carey Does...
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”
Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
