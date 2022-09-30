ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast

Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Alfonso Ribeiro
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Hoda
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Fresh Prince#Dance#Academy Awards#Hoda Jenna
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”

Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit

When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy