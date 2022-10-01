ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Murray Hills apartment complex in east Colorado Springs near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More security cameras to be installed along Pueblo Riverwalk in attempt to curb vandalism

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is working to put an end to a recent uptick in vandalism along the riverwalk. KRDO This week marks the 22nd anniversary of the opening of the Pueblo Riverwalk and officials want to make sure that visitors continue to enjoy it safely. KRDO The city plans to The post More security cameras to be installed along Pueblo Riverwalk in attempt to curb vandalism appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Serious crash in Pueblo closes busy roadway Tuesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The roadway was back open by about 5:25 p.m. A busy roadway was closed Tuesday evening in Pueblo because of a crash. At about 4:50 p.m. Pueblo Police announced there was a “serious” crash at E. 4th Street and the Highway 50 bypass. As of 4:55 p.m., 4th Street was closed in the area.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One dead after a shooting on Galley Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road and North Murray Boulevard. According to CSPD at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, officers were called to the Murray Hill Apartments about a shooting. Officers found a man dead and Detectives were called […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen trailer

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the public the be on the lookout for a stolen trailer. According to the PCSO, the trailer seen above was stolen last week, 9/29, from a West Park home. The trailer has built-in pizza over and is...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Crews work to put out grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews worked to quickly put out a fire on Tuesday morning on the median of Platte West of Wooten, just north of the airport. The fire was put out within 15 minutes and there are no reports of any injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Student reportedly brings a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A student reportedly brought a gun to an elementary school in the Colorado Springs area on Tuesday. The incident happened at Evans Elementary east of Colorado Springs in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. The school is located at 1675 Winnebago Road. The following message was sent out by the school’s principal and the Communications Director for D-49, David Nancarrow:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Teen struck by hit & run driver after leaving school

A teenager was struck and left seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver when she was leaving school. It happened outside Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs as Bayla was leaving school on Sept. 13. Police confirm that driver ran a red light and left the teen injured in the street. She was left with severe injuries including bruises, cuts and a traumatic brain injury. "She was just really happy and she's just not anymore," said Bayla's mother Nellie. "When you're in a school zone and go the speed limit pay really close attention... stop if you hit somebody, just have compassion for human beings."Bayla is supposed to graduate from high school in December. The vehicle that struck her was a silver GMC Acadia. 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Stephan Wilson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a homicide 12 years after officers found a man dead in his apartment. At approximately 10:10 a.m. in 2010, CSPD was notified of a body found near the 6500 block of Del Monico Drive. When officers arrived, they found a body that was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
PUEBLO, CO

