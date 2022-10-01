Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State lands one spot shy of AP Top 25 ranking after comfortable win over Cal
PULLMAN – Washington State, coming off a narrow loss to a top-15 team in the country, rebounded with a convincing victory over Cal. Have the Cougars proven enough to crack the national rankings?. Almost. WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was just shy of an AP Top 25 ranking when the...
calbears.com
Cal Fall Invitational Concludes
BERKELEY – The California women's tennis team completed play in the annual Cal Fall Invitational, with the Golden Bears capturing four wins in seven matches on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts. The Cal duo of Jessica Alsola and Valentina Ivanov defeated Stanford's Connie...
KHQ Right Now
'A lot of characters with character.' Members of Washington State's 1997 Rose Bowl team return for 25-year reunion
PULLMAN – Bill Doba’s Friday excursion began at 1 a.m. Pacific Time. There was a 45-minute drive from his lake home in southern Michigan to the regional airport in South Bend, Indiana, a short flight to Minneapolis, a four-hour layover, a three-hour flight to Spokane and a 90-minute drive to Pullman.
calbears.com
Cal Fall Invite Continues
BERKELEY – The Cal Fall Invitational continued Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, with the annual season-opening tournament featuring strong performances from various Golden Bears. The Bears won twice in the singles rounds of 16, with senior Valentina Ivanov defeating Gonzaga's Catherine Broerman, 6-3,...
calbears.com
Bears Reach Doubles Semis As Fall Invite Opens
BERKELEY – Cal women's tennis stars Valentina Ivanov and Jessica Alsola advanced to the top-flight doubles semifinals on the first day of the Cal Fall Invitational on Friday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts. Ivanov and teammate Hannah Viller Moeller also moved on to the top-flight round of 16 in singles.
CBS Sports
How to watch Washington State vs. California: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: California 3-1; Washington State 3-1 The Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Washington State will play host again and welcome the Golden Bears to Clarence D. Martin Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
pullmanradio.com
Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway
The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access
Digital billboards are traveling around Moscow for the next week with various messages from a national nonprofit about reproductive health. “Be conservative. Use birth control.” “Pregnant? You still have a choice.” “They don’t want you to know this. You can still get abortion pills by mail.” One particular advertisement displays a picture of Russian President […] The post Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
Clarkston Man Charged with DUI Following Crash that Started Brush Fire on Down River Road
LEWISTON - 50-year-old Aaron Moses, of Clarkston, has been charged with felony DUI following a single vehicle crash and brush fire on Down River Road earlier this week. Moses has also been charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all of which are misdemeanors.
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
