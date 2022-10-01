ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

Cal Fall Invitational Concludes

BERKELEY – The California women's tennis team completed play in the annual Cal Fall Invitational, with the Golden Bears capturing four wins in seven matches on Sunday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts. The Cal duo of Jessica Alsola and Valentina Ivanov defeated Stanford's Connie...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Fall Invite Continues

BERKELEY – The Cal Fall Invitational continued Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts, with the annual season-opening tournament featuring strong performances from various Golden Bears. The Bears won twice in the singles rounds of 16, with senior Valentina Ivanov defeating Gonzaga's Catherine Broerman, 6-3,...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Reach Doubles Semis As Fall Invite Opens

BERKELEY – Cal women's tennis stars Valentina Ivanov and Jessica Alsola advanced to the top-flight doubles semifinals on the first day of the Cal Fall Invitational on Friday at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts. Ivanov and teammate Hannah Viller Moeller also moved on to the top-flight round of 16 in singles.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Washington State vs. California: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: California 3-1; Washington State 3-1 The Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Washington State will play host again and welcome the Golden Bears to Clarence D. Martin Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway

The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access

Digital billboards are traveling around Moscow for the next week with various messages from a national nonprofit about reproductive health. “Be conservative. Use birth control.” “Pregnant? You still have a choice.” “They don’t want you to know this. You can still get abortion pills by mail.” One particular advertisement displays a picture of Russian President […] The post Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming

The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
MOSCOW, ID
