Lester Waterfield, of High Point, steps off of an airplane with his new Seeing Eye dog, Roger, on Oct. 3, 1952. Roger was believed to be High Point’s first Seeing Eye dog. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Lester Waterfield may have been the best-known blind person in High Point history.

The old-timers who grew up here in the 1940s and ’50s remember when Waterfield ran a couple of concession stands downtown — first at the post office, then at the old Security National Bank — and he later operated the cafe at the Carsons Inc. furniture facility.