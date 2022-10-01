Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Column: Scott City, Chaffee set to meet for 57th time in 56 years
This Friday, the Scott City Rams and Chaffee Red Devils will meet on the gridiron for the 57th time in 56 years. Having played in — or at least dressed out for — four of the 57 matchups, the rivalry holds a special place in my heart. I...
semoball.com
High School soccer roundup, Oct. 4: Cape Central defeats Saxony Lutheran in 7-1 rout
Cape Central (14-1-1) upped its win streak to two with a 7-1 home win against Saxony Lutheran (7-7) on Tuesday. Cape Central got goals from six different players, including a brace from junior forward Preston Schlicting to go with his sole assist. The Tigers move on to play at 6:30...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 4: Jackson's ten between fourth, fifth innings fuel mercy-rule win
Jackson (18-12) got a big late-game surge to push past North County (7-14) 13-3 on Tuesday. Sophomore Kimmora Carothers led Jackson’s offense with four hits – including a two-run home run – three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Both Maddie Stelling and Ashlyn Dawes finished with two-hit, two-RBI games.
semoball.com
Doniphan falls to Greenville in final conference game before OFC Tournament
DONIPHAN – With the fall baseball season winding down and the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament just around the corner, Doniphan hosted OFC rival Greenville on Tuesday and the Bears continued their successful fall season with an 11-1 win over the Dons. Trey Porter took the mound for the Bears...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 3: Jackson sweeps Farmington on the road
Jackson (19-3-3) traveled to Farmington (15-5-1) on Monday, taking a 3-0, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 win. Sophomore Katy St. John led the Indians with 13 kills in the game, while juniors Ella Domian and Nadia Wasilewski finished with 10 and nine, respectively. Junior Christa Vandeven’s five blocks led Jackson on defense.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 4: Leopold wins in five sets at Woodland
Leopold (7-11-1) traveled to Woodland (6-14-1) on Tuesday and claimed a five-set 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 15-11 win. Senior Caroline Rhodes led the Cardinals with 22 kills, while classmate Hailey Brotherton’s 20 digs led them on defense. Junior setter Rhodie Long led with 31 assists. Leopold jumps into Mississippi...
semoball.com
High School softball roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson sweeps doubleheader against Francis Howell Central
The Jackson softball team swept a road doubleheader against Francis Howell Central on Saturday, beating the Spartans 4-2, 6-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. Jackson was led offensively in the opener by freshman Madalyn Stelling who hit a solo home run. Sophomores Rilee Monighan and Jaylie Walther each had an extra-base hit with a double apiece, while classmates Kimmora Carothers and Miley Conklin each added an RBI.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 1: Meadow Heights earns silver bracket win at Perryville Tournament
The Meadow Heights Panthers (16-8) won the silver bracket championship on Saturday after finishing third in pool play, defeating Bernie, Scott City and Notre Dame of St. Louis in bracket play for the title. Junior Cheyenne Tonjum led the Panthers in the tournament with 33 kills and six blocks, while...
semoball.com
SEMO MBB veteran 'embodies what college should be about'
Most sports fans want immediate gratification from the athletes and coaches that they pay money to watch perform. Heck, beat writers can be guilty of that lack of patience, as well. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program signs a player and he better be good from day one or...
semoball.com
High School cross country roundup, Oct. 1: Jackson takes first at Notre Dame Invite
All five Jackson boys runners finished inside the top 10 at the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday as the Indians finished with a score of 27 as a team – 72 points ahead of second-place Dexter. Behind Dexter, host Notre Dame finished third, ahead of Cape Central (4), Perryville...
semoball.com
High School tennis roundup, Oct. 3: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Fredericktown in districts
Saxony Lutheran (9-9) extended its season with a 5-0 victory over Fredericktown (4-11) in the opening round of the Class 1 District 2 Tournament. The Crusaders got doubles wins from the pairings of Maggie Hillin/Abby Haley, Evie Caruso/Addie Thomason and Crosby Millstead/Ashlyn Mueller, while the top two singles players, Hillin and Haley, took wins to end the matchup at 5-0.
semoball.com
Elliott Shostak and Matt Chaney release book detailing history of SEMO Football
Two former members of the Southeast Missouri State football program teamed up to release a book detailing the program’s long history. Eliott Shostak and Matt Chaney’s book titled, “SEMO Football Player Stories And Program History,” released on Aug. 9. Shostak’s inspiration for the book was a...
semoball.com
Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape in 2023
Given its history of hosting top-notch baseball, of all ages, Cape Girardeau is difficult to beat when it comes to having a passion for the sport. With that in mind, Babe Ruth Baseball didn’t hesitate when deciding to relocate the 2023 World Series for 16-18-year-olds here next August. “We...
lutheranmuseum.com
Edward Thilenius – Perryville Miller
Many folks around here, especially in Perryville, might think of a beer distributing company when they hear the name, Thilenius. Several years ago, our museum was gifted with a 1930’s vintage truck that was once used by the Thilenius Distributing Company in Perryville. We normally bring that truck out to become part of our Christmas display each year.
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
