North Port, FL

WRAL News

Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but workers on the ground were pushing ahead Tuesday to restore power and search for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days,...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Ian deals blow to Florida's teetering insurance sector

Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him he likely wouldn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters

In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she's being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Amid Ian's wounds, Jews see healing, renewal in Yom Kippur

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Even though a destructive hurricane tore through his community just days earlier, nothing was going to stop Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz from holding prayer services Tuesday night for the start of the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Throughout a southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WRAL News

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, CALIF. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, CALIF. — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
WRAL News

Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

NEW YORK — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party's biggest pickup opportunities. And as some Democrats crow on social media about apparent...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Control of NC's high court is at stake in November. Which party leads in a new WRAL News poll

RALEIGH, N.C. — A pair of judicial races in North Carolina could have major implications over the future of access to abortion and voting in the state. Four candidates vying for two state Supreme Court seats are seeking to bolster the court’s reputation amid concerns the seven-member body has become increasingly driven by politics in its recent decisions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to...
BUSINESS
