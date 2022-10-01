Read full article on original website
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but workers on the ground were pushing ahead Tuesday to restore power and search for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days,...
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, FLA. — As Hurricane Ian approached last week, Jane Compton and her husband — who lost their home and possessions to the storm — found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry. They prayed for the gusts to...
Ian deals blow to Florida's teetering insurance sector
Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him he likely wouldn’t...
Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters
In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she's being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.
Franklin County startup that converts tires to energy looking to expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, Cooper toured PRTI’s recycling plant on US-1 south...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at...
Louisiana US House challenger's ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, LA. — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race in...
Amid Ian's wounds, Jews see healing, renewal in Yom Kippur
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Even though a destructive hurricane tore through his community just days earlier, nothing was going to stop Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz from holding prayer services Tuesday night for the start of the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Throughout a southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian,...
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, CALIF. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Cumberland County reports death from West Nile Virus days after Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died from West Nile Virus in Cumberland County, becoming the first to die from the virus in North Carolina in 2022. Cumberland County said there are two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Cumberland County. The virus is carried to humans from infected mosquitos.
To promote racial equality, NC sheriff's office is no longer enforcing minor traffic violations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it will no longer be pulling over drivers for minor traffic violations, like driving with a revoked license, having a tail light out, or inspection violations. The sheriff's office told WSOC-TV this is a part of an effort...
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, CALIF. — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said.
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where...
GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil
NEW YORK — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party's biggest pickup opportunities. And as some Democrats crow on social media about apparent...
NC State Fair's 40 new foods include rattlesnake corn dog, pickle pizza
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pickle pizza, rattlesnake corn dogs and Dole Pineapple Splits are just a few of the 40 new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair this year. The fair released its official list of new food on Tuesday. The fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
Are Triangle, national jobs market really softening? Economists disagree
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are tens of thousands of open jobs in the Triangle, the latest WRAL TechWire Jobs Report finds. But with ongoing economic concerns and a changing economy, whether there are cracks emerging in the region’s labor market is a matter of debate. Economist Dr....
Control of NC's high court is at stake in November. Which party leads in a new WRAL News poll
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pair of judicial races in North Carolina could have major implications over the future of access to abortion and voting in the state. Four candidates vying for two state Supreme Court seats are seeking to bolster the court’s reputation amid concerns the seven-member body has become increasingly driven by politics in its recent decisions.
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press,...
