Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing
California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to limit Grandma’s House of Hope’s ability to provide much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
Angels Threaten Legal Action Over Stadium Real Estate
Anaheim is once again at war with its own baseball team. The city is anticipating a pair of lawsuits from the team regarding a planned fire station in the Angel Stadium parking lot. Angels’ attorney Allan Abshez has pushed back, saying the city lacks the authority to do so.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for Free
Let's be honest: there are times when Angelenos wonder why they chose to live in this busy city. But with its exciting nightlife, beautiful places to explore outside, and, of course, its amazing art and culture scene, we are happy to give up a good chunk of our earnings to stay here for another month.
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles
Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
anaheimobserver.com
City Council Unanimously Approves $4 Billion ocV!BE Project To Transform 100-acres Around Honda Center
On Tuesday, the Anaheim City Council voted unanimously to approve ocV!BE, an ambitious $4 billion development project by the owners of the Anaheim Ducks to transform the 100-acre area around the Honda Center with new entertainment, dining, residential, officce, hospitality, and lifestyle amenities. OcV!BE is an initiative of Henry and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
newsantaana.com
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Warmer temperatures, sunshine on tap in SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will see warmer temperatures amid sunshine across the region.
2urbangirls.com
