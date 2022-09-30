ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Voice of OC

California’s Top Cop Calls Out Anaheim For Blocking Expansion of Women’s Homeless Housing

California’s top cop says Anaheim city leaders illegally blocked Grandma’s Houses of Hope from housing more than a dozen homeless women last year. “The City of Anaheim’s effort to  limit  Grandma’s House of Hope’s  ability to provide  much-needed housing opportunities to this vulnerable group of women is a clear violation of California law,”  said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a Monday news release announcing a lawsuit against the city.
ANAHEIM, CA
Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Complex

Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9

After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA

