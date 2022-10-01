ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 48

Brian Mc
3d ago

I just don't get why a woman would want to go thru with having a abortion instead of just making sure her or the person they are with uses some form of birth control that you can get for free .

Reply(9)
23
gb204
3d ago

Abortion is killing of a fetus , anybody that gets a abortion should have a surgery to prevent from being able to get pregnant again

Reply(6)
10
Kizzy Mae
3d ago

I never thought I'd live to see the day that killing unborn babies was "fashionable"! Oh, look Suzy, I had an abortion. Isn't it wonderful! 😳

Reply
9
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
State
Indiana State
City
Lansing, MI
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Utica, MI
Chronicle

Satanists File Federal Lawsuit to Overturn Idaho's Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal effort to overturn Idaho's criminal ban on abortions. The religious organization headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Friday alleging the law, which went into effect Aug. 25 and imposes felony criminal charges on any person performing an abortion in the state, violates members' Constitutional rights.
IDAHO STATE
PBS NewsHour

Thousands of California wells dry up amid megadrought

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Michigan Supreme Court#Governor Of Michigan#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
hubcityradio.com

Recap of Friday night’s Governor Debate in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The three candidates for Governor of the South Dakota held their first debate Friday night in Rapid City. The three candidates are the incumbent Governor Kristi Noem(R), & her challengers, Representative Jamie Smith(D) & Tracey Quint(L). On Wednesday, Governor Noem announced her plans to eliminate the grocery...
MinnPost

More than 1,000 absentee ballots with wrong GOP state House candidate sent to voters

Nick Woltman at the Pioneer Press reports, “More than 1,000 St. Paul absentee voters have received 2022 general election ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives in their district, officials say. The GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave in August to replace Beverly Peterson in the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson died earlier that month, but the ballots issued by Ramsey County elections officials still list Peterson as the Republican candidate, according to a Tuesday filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy