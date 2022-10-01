Read full article on original website
Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Are VET’s $2 projections justified?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a flexible enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform with a native crypto – VET. VeChain started out in 2015 as a private consortium chain, collaborating with a variety of businesses to investigate blockchain applications. With the ERC-20 token VEN, VeChain would start its shift to a public blockchain in 2017. In 2018, it would launch its own mainnet under the ticker VET.
Ethereum: How this underestimated asset may be ETH’s saviour soon
Ethereum’s [ETH] performance witnessed a pretty sluggish turn recently as the altcoin failed to register any significant price changes. Since the much awaited ETH Merge, the coin’s performance witnessed a severe decline and, at the time of writing, was over 2% lower than 2 October. Furthermore, a number...
Litecoin’s ‘daily active addresses surge’ has these tips for intraday traders
Litecoin’s [LTC] hashrate clinched an all-time high of 531.4427 TH/s on 22 September as per data from CoinWarz. In the last 30 days, data from Santiment also showed that LTC ranked third on the list of cryptocurrency assets with the most daily active addresses. With 269,540 daily active addresses...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the post-Merge hype push ETH to $50K?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After Bitcoin, Ethereum [ETH] is the most popular cryptocurrency. In fact, it is also the most well-known altcoin right now. It was introduced to the market by computer engineer Vitalik Buterin in 2015. Over the years, the altcoin has done pretty well for itself on the charts.
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
All the ways in which BNB’s face-off with this resistance level will unfold
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin is the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The exchange token has seen sideways movement on the price charts for nearly a month now as it formed a range between $260 and $300. At press time, the price approached the psychological $300-resistance once more.
Bitcoin: Here’s the case for an early Christmas in October for BTC holders
Is optimism around Bitcoin [BTC] and its holders seeing a solid foundation despite the daunting bear? Well, it certainly looks like the case. The overall supply on exchanges has dropped to extreme lows, as per data from Santiment. Here, it’s worth noting that the drop came at a time of wide-market sell-offs.
Ethereum’s dwindling NFT sales and buyers have a Solana twist which looks like…
NFTs, once a trending keyword in 2021, are seeing their traction and popularity fade in 2022, especially as NFT metrics slide down. Big bulls such as Ethereum-based NFTs have, understandably, faced severe repercussions too. Ergo, the question – Can Ethereum’s competitors capitalize on this opportunity? If so, can it make...
MATIC – The how and why of this buying opportunity
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC sees a surge past a key resistance following an announcement. Price action needs to develop further but a buying opportunity could arise. The native token of Polygon has...
Institutions are hesitant about investing in Bitcoin, cryptos – Here’s why
The latest insights into digital asset investment products (DAIP) and their weekly numbers highlight a troubling trend. Needless to say, such a trend is bound to come to the attention of investors too. The report, published by CoinShares, found that last week marked the third consecutive one with diminishing inflows...
Cardano: Is the blockchain’s effort to push ADA’s price just another ‘fool’s errand’
After the much-anticipated Vasil hardfork that was pushed earlier in September, Cardano [ADA] struggled to register any promising gains. The episode was quite the opposite of what the community expected, as people thought ADA’s price would surge after the hardfork. However, at the time of writing, ADA’s price was...
Bitcoin [BTC]: Yes, a mining hashrate all-time high, but at what cost
Bitcoin [BTC] investors may finally have something to rejoice about. Amidst the general downturn in the global financial markets and a consequential collapse of the cryptocurrency market, one thing remained consistent. BTC’s hashrate continued to grow despite tough times in the crypto market. According to data from blockchain analytics...
Buyer confidence wanes as Axie Infinity [AXS] drops below $13
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement has confluence with significant horizontal. Axie Infinity [AXS] was rejected at the $13.1-resistance level for the third time since mid-September. The number has indeed been...
WAVES: Here are the odds on the altcoin noting more losses on the charts
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Price was back at September lows, a bounce could materialize. With a market capitalization of $410 million, Waves was ranked 85th, at press time. However, the asset has...
Why AVAX is poised to deliver at least 10% upside in next few days
Avalanche [AVAX] holders may be in for a slight bullish opportunity this week as its price action showed some potential pivot signs. Given that AVAX concluded the last two weeks of September with a bearish performance, these signs offered traders some relief. AVAX’s downside in the last four weeks meant...
Assessing reasons for a profitable DeFi industry despite the ongoing crypto winter
The ongoing crytpo winter has led to investors bearing severe losses in the industry. However, the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is showing positive returns for investors. Furthermore, the returns also managed to show how mature the DeFi market is becoming. According to a fresh analysis created by Bolide Finance on...
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOT’s $200-target is gettable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polkadot (DOT) is the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world. It was launched in mid-2020 by Gavin Wood, Robert Habermeier and Peter Czaban.
Ethereum’s post-Merge blues: Will ETH finally be able to get out of it?
According to a recent report by Glassnode, there has been a spike in the number of new addresses on Ethereum. This could be indicative of a sustained interest in the altcoin. Now, while that may be the case, however, the decline in sentiment and volume seemed to suggest otherwise at press time.
BTC Proxy launches Bitcoin Farming as part of a major expansion of the protocol
Leading DeFi protocol BTC PROXY today unveiled the Bitcoin Yield Farm, which goes live on October 14th, 2022, and fulfills a vision of allowing the community to earn DeFi yields in BTC. BTCProxy’s farming innovation is the first in the sector rewarding BTC for staking the protocol’s token. This is...
