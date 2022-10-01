Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories
Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
electrek.co
Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
Elon Musk unveils humanoid ‘Optimus’ robot at Tesla’s AI Day
Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased his much-touted humanoid robot “Optimus” at the electric vehicle maker’s “AI Day” event on Friday. The billionaire has said a robot business will be worth more than its cars, hoping to expand beyond self-driving vehicles that have not yet become a reality despite his repeated promises.
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Cybertruck Could Cross English Channel During Calm Days
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Will Elon Musk's Tesla Bot replace human workers? Don't bet on it
Elon Musk says a new autonomous humanoid robot Tesla is set to unveil could make physical labor redundant. Technology experts doubt that
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
nextbigfuture.com
Teslabots Revealed
Tesla revealed a crude Teslabot that was built in 6 months using mostly off the shelf parts. This first version is able to walk and is training to perform tasks in the Fremont factory. Tesla revealed a more advanced bot that uses custom Tesla parts and was developed with Tesla car manufacturing experience. It is more streamlined and is designed for mass production in the millions.
teslarati.com
Tesla shows demo video of Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Optimus would be deployed by the company to perform tasks in its own factories. During AI Day 2022, the electric vehicle maker released a video showing just that — a prototype Optimus bot working in the Fremont Factory. Tesla did not waste...
Apple Insider
Apple joins project to improve speech recognition for disabled users
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The University of Illinois (UIUC) is working with Apple and other tech giants on the Speech Accessibility Project, which aims to improve voice recognition systems for people with speech patterns and disabilities current versions have trouble understanding.
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
nextbigfuture.com
Hands of Teslabot Video With 5 Hours to AI Day 2 $TSLA
CNET
Tesla Reveals Optimus, a Walking Humanoid Robot You Could Buy in 2027
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday unveiled the company's Tesla Bot, a robot code-named Optimus that shuffled across a stage, waved, and pumped its arms in a low-speed dance move. The robot could cost $20,000 within three to five years, Musk said. "Our goal is to make a useful humanoid...
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Intel previously said that it's using some of the funds it earns from the IPO to build new chip factories. The home security hogging all the awards. Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
CNBC
How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
Bill Gates' and Samsung's prototype toilet can turn your poop into ashes
Samsung has engineered a safe and efficient toilet that turns your excrement into ashes, according to a press release published last month by the firm. The prototype is part of the Reinvent the Toilet Challenge, an initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2011. Providing access to...
The Verge
UK startup Arrival’s unique ‘microfactory’ produces its first electric van
Arrival, an electric vehicle startup based in the UK, announced that its so-called “microfactory” based in southern England has produced its first production verification vehicle. The news comes as the company is reportedly in talks to raise money so it can build and sell its electric vehicles in the US.
Bill Gates says he hasn't given up his fortune to fight climate change because 'innovation is not just a check-writing process'
Bill Gates discussed climate tech and the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act on a podcast. Gates said he hadn't donated his fortune because "innovation is not just a check-writing process." He said real progress required involvement from governments and development of talent and expertise. Bill Gates, currently the fifth-richest person on...
Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta Layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
There's a New Quantum Computing Record: Control of a 6-Qubit Processor in Silicon
Another record has been broken on the way to fully operational and capable quantum computers: the complete control of a 6-qubit quantum processor in silicon. Researchers are calling it "a major stepping stone" for the technology. Qubits (or quantum bits) are the quantum equivalents of classical computing bits, only they...
