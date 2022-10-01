Meet the South Florida HIMSS (SFLHIMSS) Chapter Board of Directors at the Fitz Bar on Thursday, October 13, 2022

Read full article on original website
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Director Kevin Guthrie Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery with State Agency Leaders
On October 3, 2022 – Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie issued updates on the State’s response to Hurricane Ian as well as ongoing recovery efforts. The Director was joined by state agency leaders to share the robust recovery efforts and available resources their agencies are offering and deploying to the impacted areas. To watch the full remarks, click here.
Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions
Florida student athletes have to answer more than three dozen questions with their doctors before they can be cleared to practice or play. Do you have any chronic illnesses? Do you...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Women In Distress New Deaf and Hard of Hearing Process for Domestic Violence Survivors, Florida Relay 7-1-1
October 4 ,2022 –Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. (WID) updates the former TTY/TDD phone number to 7-1-1 to streamline telecommunication services to Broward survivors of domestic violence, community members, and partners. Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only nationally accredited, state certified and full-service...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County
October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
State of Florida Paves the Way for Expedited Debris Removal, FDEM Encourages All Municipalities to Expedite Removal to Occur Within 100% Reimbursement Window
On October 2, 2022 – the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that it has taken groundbreaking steps to expedite recovery from Hurricane Ian. By utilizing the advanced prestaging and deployment of state recovery teams, and securing 100% Category A assistance for 30 days, Florida has paved the way for municipalities to expedite debris removal.
Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
windermeresun.com
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
Miami New Times
Fire Fight: Mayor and Firefighter Unions Joust Over Little Gables Annexation
The prospect of Coral Gables annexing the Little Gables community has already generated years of heated debate, but tensions flared further in recent weeks thanks to a public conflict between Coral Gables’ mayor and two local firefighter unions that say annexation is a dangerous plan. The 205-acre community, which...
NBC Miami
Latina Female Uses Hard Work, Dedication to Become Leader of Large Development Firm
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
cw34.com
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
WSVN-TV
Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work
Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?
WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
