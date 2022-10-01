ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Meet the South Florida HIMSS (SFLHIMSS) Chapter Board of Directors at the Fitz Bar on Thursday, October 13, 2022

 4 days ago
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Director Kevin Guthrie Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery with State Agency Leaders

On October 3, 2022 – Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie issued updates on the State's response to Hurricane Ian as well as ongoing recovery efforts. The Director was joined by state agency leaders to share the robust recovery efforts and available resources their agencies are offering and deploying to the impacted areas.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Women In Distress New Deaf and Hard of Hearing Process for Domestic Violence Survivors, Florida Relay 7-1-1

October 4 ,2022 –Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. (WID) updates the former TTY/TDD phone number to 7-1-1 to streamline telecommunication services to Broward survivors of domestic violence, community members, and partners. Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only nationally accredited, state certified and full-service...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization's recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
JUPITER, FL
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It's Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

State of Florida Paves the Way for Expedited Debris Removal, FDEM Encourages All Municipalities to Expedite Removal to Occur Within 100% Reimbursement Window

On October 2, 2022 – the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that it has taken groundbreaking steps to expedite recovery from Hurricane Ian. By utilizing the advanced prestaging and deployment of state recovery teams, and securing 100% Category A assistance for 30 days, Florida has paved the way for municipalities to expedite debris removal.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez's record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
MIAMI, FL
windermeresun.com

How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you're interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
FLORIDA STATE

